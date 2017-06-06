Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman headed into its box office opening weekend with a myriad of contrasting projections, with some predicting a debut between $65 million and $85 million, while others projected as high as a $105 million debut. As it turns out, the latter projection was more accurate, with the actual numbers coming in even higher than the estimates, with Wonder Woman earning $103.2 million in its debut. This weekend, the superhero adventure goes up against three wildly different films, Universal's The Mummy reboot, A24's thriller It Comes At Night and Bleecker Street's true story adaptation Megan Leavey. While it may be a closer race than some may expect, Wonder Woman should repeat atop the box office for its second straight weekend with $56.7 million.

Box Office Mojo reports that The Mummy reboot is slated to open in 4,000 theaters, and while both It Comes at Night and Megan Leavey are expected to debut in wide release, no theater count projections were given yet. Both It Comes at Night (86% on Rotten Tomatoes) and Megan Leavey (89% on RT) are critical hits as of now, but The Mummy doesn't have enough reviews in place quite yet for a Tomato-meter score. We're predicting that The Mummy will ultimately give Wonder Woman a run for its money, but will come up short with an opening weekend of $45.2 million.

If this projection for The Mummy, which kicks off Universal Pictures' Dark Universe of monster reboots set in present day, is accurate, then it would fall in line with previous installments. The studio's 1999 version of The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser, earned $43.3 million, with its sequel, 2001's The Mummy Returns opening much bigger with $68.1 million and the 2002 spin-off The Scorpion King taking in $36 million. The last installment in this most current iteration of the franchise, 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, opened with $40.5 million. We're projecting that the top 5 will be rounded out by It Comes at Night with $16.7 million, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie with $14.1 million and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales with $13.6 million.

Thought safely entombed in a crypt deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient queen (Sofia Boutella) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her, is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. Alex Kurtzman directs from a script by Chris Morgan, with a supporting cast that includes Annabelle Wallis, Russell Crowe, Jake Johnson, Courtney B. Vance, and Javier Botet.

Imagine the end of the world. Now imagine something worse. Award-winning filmmaker Trey Edward Shults follows his breakout debut Krisha with the psychological horror thriller It Comes At Night, centering on a teenaged boy (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) as he grapples with mounting terrors-external and otherwise-in the aftermath of an unnamed cataclysm. Secure within a desolate home with his vigilant, protective and heavily armed parents (Joel Edgerton and Carmen Ejogo), 17-year-old Travis navigates fear, grief and paranoia amid scarce resources as a desperate young couple (Christopher Abbott and Riley Keough) seeks refuge in his family home with their young child. Despite the best intentions of both families, panic and mistrust boil over as the horrors of the outside world creep ever closer. But they are nothing compared to the horrors within, where Travis discovers that his father's commitment to protecting the family may cost him his soul.

Megan Leavey tells the true story of the title character (Kate Mara), a Marine Corporal who forms a powerful bond with an aggressive combat dog, Rex. While deployed in Iraq, the two complete more than 100 missions and save countless lives, until an IED explosion puts their faithfulness to the test. The supporting cast includes Bradley Whitford, Geraldine James, Tom Felton, Common, Edie Falco, Will Patton and Ramon Rodriguez. Gabriela Cowperthwaite directs from a script by Pamela Gray, Annie Mumolo and Tim Lovestedt. We're predicting that Megan Leavey will debut in sixth place with $12.4 million, with the top 10 rounded out by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($4.9 million), Baywatch ($4.2 million), Alien: Covenant ($2.9 million) and Everything, Everything ($1.5 million). Also opening in limited release is oadside Attractions' comedy Beatriz At Dinner, The Orchard's dramatic comedy The Hero, Freestyle Releasing's drama Miles, Fox Searchlight's romance My Cousin Rachel and Oscilloscope Pictures' documentary Night School.

Looking ahead to next weekend, four new movies open in wide release, such as Disney Pixar's animated sequel Cars 3, Open Road Films' Tupac Shakur biopic All Eyez On Me, Sony Pictures' R-rated comedy Rough Night and Entertainment Studios' 47 Meters Down. Also opening in limited release is Focus Features' drama The Book of Henry, Abramorama's documentary Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All, Indican's action movie Jasmine IFC's dramatic comedy The Journey, Oscilloscope Pictures' comedy Lost in Paris, Sony Pictures Classics' drama Maudie and Vertical Entertainment's drama Pray for Rain. Take a look at our top 10 projections for the weekend of June 9, and check back on Sunday for the box office estimates.