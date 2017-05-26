Exactly one week from today, Wonder Woman will finally hit theaters, marking the first time this iconic heroine has had her own live-action theatrical movie. As historic as that is, director Patty Jenkins revealed that her movie accomplished a rather impressive feat, stating in a new interview that hardly anything ended up on the cutting room floor, and that there aren't any actual deleted scenes. Here's what she had to say in a new interview.

"You know, it's not like a long journey didn't happen but what amazes me is how little has actually changed from the first cut other than tightening. Little changes to the final battle, that was really it. I think that what I ended up finding about the final battle was I was hitting emotional points for Diana that I really wanted to hit but I felt a craving for some other kinds of emotional gratification and engagement that we tried to accentuate even more. I think what you learn is rhythm, tone, humor where the jokes are happening but in our case, I just now can finally say all this. We didn't cut one scene in this movie nor did we change the order of one scene in this movie from the script that we went in shooting with."

During her interview with Collider, she also spoke about the rumor that spread when a former Warner Bros. employee slammed the Wonder Woman movie, calling it a "mess," claims that Patty Jenkins herself refuted shortly after they were made. The director revealed that the rumor was "the most frustrating thing" about the process, since it was so far from the truth. Here's what she had to say about addressing that rumor below.

"That was actually the most frustrating thing when somebody made up the rumor that it was a mess and I was like 'Really? A mess? It's the opposite, it is so steady, it's been so even keel and steady.' It's been such an opposite experience. The rumor mill of these movies has been quite something to behold. I tried to learn to tune it out but the one thing I want to say to readers because it truly was stunning to me to watch is you truly can't believe how absolutely false certain things are until you're on the inside of one these things. You're like there's not even kind of where there's smoke, there's fire. There is absolutely lies. You want to [respond] and then you have to restrain yourself because you'll go crazy if you start doing that all the time. Definitely I was angry about the rumor that it was a mess because it was clearly a lie, it was clearly based on someone who had zero experience because there wasn't anybody that you would be able to find that said that. It's been totally smooth. You know, everybody else was busy on doing other movies and we were chugging along, without any drama... You have to make the movie and get to the other side of it. I've been f---ing dying to show the movie as a result."

While we'll have to wait another week to see how Wonder Woman fares at the box office, it has certainly seemed to win over critics already, after the first press screenings yielded extremely positive results, with some calling it the best DCEU movie so far. Box office tracking has been inconsistent though, with opening weekend predictions ranging between $65 million and $105 million, although those projections came before the early reactions started coming in. Warner Bros. did have to cancel the Wonder Woman UK premiere in London, after the terrorist attack in Manchester, England. Still, Wonder Woman is expected to have a big opening weekend, but we won't know how big until next weekend.