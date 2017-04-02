This summer, the ever expansive DCEU will debut the first ever live-action movie featuring the iconic Wonder Woman, after the character's rich 75-year comic book history. To get fans ready for this superhero adventure, Warner Bros. released new photos from Wonder Woman, while DC Films president revealed during Warner Bros.' WonderCon panel that there are no concrete plans for a Wonder Woman sequel. When asked during the panel about the possibility of the sequel, Geoff Johns would only state, "I can't confirm that." Of course, if Wonder Woman performs well, there may be conversations about a sequel, but it may be too early for those conversations at this time.

Much like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad before it, rumors have recently surfaced that Wonder Woman is a "mess," with an insider reportedly claiming that the movie was "very disjointed" after catching an early screening. However, another report from November claimed that Warner Bros. was much more confident in the DCEU after the movie was screened on the studio lot. Director Patty Jenkins also shot down earlier reports that the movie was in trouble, but it remains to be seen if the audience will come out in droves like they did for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, which, despite being trashed by the critics, both fared well at the box office. Warner Bros. is developing a Suicide Squad sequel, but it seems that Gotham City Sirens is coming first before Suicide Squad 2, with David Ayer taking the directorial reins on that project. As for a Wonder Woman sequel, it isn't known if Gal Gadot has signed on for multiple films.

Despite the critical drubbing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice took, one of the few high points for most critics was the debut of Gal Gadot's Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice also set up that Wonder Woman does not exactly look her age, with Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne discovering a photo of Diana from World War I that dates back 100 years, where she's seen alongside a number of Wonder Woman characters such as Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman will take fans to the title character's homeland of Themyscira, along with World War I-era London, with a third setting bringing the title character back to present day, most likely to connect Wonder Woman with the upcoming Justice League, in theaters November 17.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers...and her true destiny. The supporting cast includes Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya, Connie Nielsen and Lucy Davis.

Patty Jenkins directs Wonder Woman from a script by Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns, based on the DC Comics character created by William Moulton Marston. The film is being produced by Charles Roven, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, with Richard Suckle, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Rebecca Roven serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. has set a June 2 release date for Wonder Woman, putting it up against 20th Century Fox's animated adventure Captain Underpants. Take a look at the new photos for Wonder Woman below, as we get closer and closer to the June 2 release date.