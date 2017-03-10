If you're anxiously awaiting the first official Justice League trailer, you're going to have to wade through a whole lot of Wonder Woman to get there. And it all starts with a new poster that shows Gal Gadot kneeling on the beach in her iconic superhero costume. This arrives a day before new footage debuts during tomorrow's (Saturday, March 11) Kids' Choice Awards on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon debuted a teaser for the Kids' Choice Awards that showed exclusive footage from the next DC Films' installment Wonder Woman. They also teased big summer blockbusters Transformers: The Last Knight and Power Rangers. In addition to new footage being shown off during this awards show, Nickelodeon has confirmed that both Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will appear at the awards show, airing at 8pm ET. Says Nickelodeon.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers...and her true destiny.

Gal Gadot first appeared as Amazon Warrior Princess Diana of Themyscira in last year's Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, where she teamed up with Bruce Wayne to help Kal-El destroy Doomsday, which resulted in the death of Superman. Following Wonder Woman, Diana will return in Justice League, as she helps Batman recruit a number of Meta-Humans to save the world from a deadly threat initiated by Lex Luthor. Following these next two DCEU movies, Wonder Woman's place in the future of this expanded universe is under question. If Wonder Woman proves to be a big hit at the box office, Wonder Woman 2 will be announced before the end of the year. If not, this could be the last we see of the iconic superhero for a while. As you can see, there are a lot of stakes riding on Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman stars Gal Gadot (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Chris Pine (Star Trek), Robin Wright (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Netflix's House of Cards), Danny Huston (Clash of the Titans, X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Ewen Bremner (Exodus: Gods and Kings, Snowpiercer), Saïd Taghmaoui (American Hustle), Elena Anaya (The Skin I Live In), Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Nymphomaniac: Vol. I) and Lucy Davis (Shaun of the Dead). The film is being produced by Charles Roven, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, with Richard Suckle, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller, Geoff Johns and Rebecca Roven serving as executive producers.

Wonder Woman hits theaters on June 2, 2017. It is the fourth movie in Warner Bros. and DC Films DCEU, following 2013's Man of Steel and last year's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. It will be followed in 2017 on November 17 with the highly-anticipated Justice League movie.