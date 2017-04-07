In less than two months, the first female-led superhero movie of the modern era will be unleashed on moviegoers. Yes, at long last, Wonder Woman is finally getting her own movie and there is a lot of hype and anticipation heading into it. Some DC fans have been literally waiting decades to see this movie, but that may not be enough to make it the hit that Warner Bros. is probably hoping it can be. The early box office tracking numbers are in and, while Wonder Woman still looks like it may rake in some significant cash, it may not be on the level that we've come to expect with these massive superhero movies.

According to Box Office Pro, Wonder Woman is looking at a domestic debut in the neighborhood of $80 million. For most movies, that would be worth popping champagne and green-lighting a sequel. But this isn't just any movie. This movie has to prove that female superhero movies can generate profits big enough to justify their existence. Yes, these movies should exist. But moviemaking is a business and, if there isn't as much money to be made with female superhero movies, there won't be as many of them made in the future. Not only that, but Wonder Woman will have to serve as a bit of a course corrector for the DC Extended Universe, since both Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad were extremely divisive.

Wonder Woman will be the fourth movie in the DCEU and, if this $80 million figure is even close to correct, it will be by far the lowest opening weekend for Warner Bros.' current run of DC Comics adaptations so far. Man of Steel earned $116 million on its opening weekend back in 2013, with Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice bringing in a staggering $166 million last March and Suicide Squad nabbing $133 million in August. It is also worth mentioning that all three of those movies had very significant dropoffs in their second weekend. A lot of that had to do with negative reviews, so critical reception to Wonder Woman will play a huge part in its success or failure.

On the flip side of that, Wonder Woman is the start of what Warner Bros. and DC Films hopes is a franchise. And when compared to some of Marvel's first outings, she's actually tracking better. If the first Wonder Woman movie does pull in that $80 million opening weekend, she will best the opening weekend for the first Captain America ($65 million), the first Thor ($65.7 million), and the first Ant-Man ($57.2 million) movies. Indicating that she's not off to a bad start, and in good company, especially considering what the sequels to Cap and Thor have managed to do.

If Wonder Woman is met with favorable reviews and good word of mouth from fans, it could holdover much better than the other DCEU movies so far. Good reviews could also help ensure that the movie does better than it is currently projected. There is no reason to think if this movie kills it critically that it can't eclipse $100 million opening weekend. Luckily, the only real competition that Wonder Woman will have that weekend is Captain Underpants, which really won't be going for the same audience. But with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 coming out a month prior and Spider-Man: Homecoming hitting theaters a month later, Diana Prince is going to have to deal with some very highly-anticipated Marvel movies in relatively close proximity.

The cast for the movie includes Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner and Lucy Davis. Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins with a script from Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns. The Wonder Woman movie is set for release on June 2. Gal Gadot will then return as the character in Justice League this November.