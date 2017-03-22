Wonder Woman is still a few months away from hitting theaters, but we now know that the movie is in the can and ready to go. Warner Bros. has screened the movie for the MPAA and they have officially rated Diana Prince's first theatrical outing PG-13. That rating isn't all too surprising or exciting, at least on its own. But now that it has been rated, we know that the Wonder Woman movie is completely done and just waiting for the world to see it.

The Motion Picture Association of America's Classification and Rating Administration has officially rated Wonder Woman PG-13 for pretty unsurprising reasons. The movie was given its rating for "sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content." That pretty much falls in line with why most comic book movies wind up with a PG-13 rating. It also shouldn't be surprising since all of the theatrically released movies in the DC Extended Universe have been rated PG-13 so far. Though, the ultimate edition of Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice was given an R-rating. Here is the synopsis for Wonder Woman.

"Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers...and her true destiny."

Wonder Woman receiving a PG-13 rating isn't perhaps, in itself, all that exciting. But what is potentially exciting for fans of the DCEU is that the movie is done. The knowledge that the movie that could turn everything around for Warner Bros.' DC Comics superheroes is ready and waiting is probably hard not to get excited about for many DC fans. There is a lot of hope that Wonder Woman will be the great movie that it deserves to be, not only because Diana Prince has never been given her own live-action movie until now, but because the DCEU needs a great movie to help right the ship. At best, the movies in the DCEU have been divisive so far and in order to keep people interested, these movies need to be more than divisive. They need to be good.

There is a lot of pressure, possibly unfair pressure, on Wonder Woman but there is also a whole lot of excitement surrounding it. Let's just hope Warner Bros. got it right this time around and will give fans the movie they deserve and do right by the character. The cast for the movie includes Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner and Lucy Davis. Wonder Woman is directed by Patty Jenkins with a script from Allan Heinberg and Geoff Johns. The Wonder Woman movie is set for release on June 2.