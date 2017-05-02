Television's Gotham showed an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming Wonder Woman movie. The hit Fox show is one of many Warner owned DCEU shows on the air at the moment, including The CW's Arrow, Supergirl, and the Flash. One might think that Gotham was an odd choice to air the new clip, but it could have been mutually beneficial since Gotham's ratings have recently dipped. Maybe an exclusive Wonder Woman teaser can help boost some ratings for Gotham, which still remains to be one of Fox's most watched scripted shows.

The exclusive footage of Wonder Woman is about a minute long and doesn't really share very much that isn't already known. It more or less functions as confirmation and a setting of the tone that has previously been hinted at in past trailers and TV spots. The new clip does show a more in-depth chemistry between Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Chris Pine's Steve Trevor in addition to her reaction to ending up on "hideous" London, England during World War I. The clip also plays the audio of Wonder Woman declaring that she "has no father" and that she "was brought to life by Zeus," which has been in previous trailers. The clip does add an extra dose of dry humor not evident in past trailers and previews.

This new clip comes on the heels of a report that director Patty Jenkins already has some rough story ideas for Wonder Woman 2. Some have criticized Warner and DC for not promoting Wonder Woman as aggressively as Batman Vs. Superman, Suicide Squad, and the upcoming Justice League, which is debatable. But this is the first stand alone, live action super heroine movie, which is kind of a big deal. The criticism could hold some water since one could not escape the hype train that was Suicide Squad or Batman Vs. Superman, though Warners has seemed to step up their marketing game for Wonder Woman as of late with last night's teaser, more TV spots, and the announcement of the Regal's Ultimate Ticket that allows moviegoers to purchase a limited edition $100 ultimate ticket allowing them to see Wonder Woman as many times as they like this summer (or once each business day).

While most of the plot of the upcoming film has not been revealed, it's clear that Steve Trevor crashes his plane on the island of Themyscira and tells Diana Prince about World War I. Diana then leaves the island and goes to London to help stop the war and transitions into Wonder Woman in the process. Wonder Woman first came into the public eye via All Star Comics (which later transitioned into DC Comics) in 1941 and was turned into a live action television series in 1975 starring Lynda Carter. The series was a moderate success and helped Wonder Woman reach the then peak of her popularity.

Let's hope that Warner Brothers continues it's newly found promotional streak for Wonder Woman. Maybe the late stage media blitz was the plan all along. Wonder Woman opens on June 2nd, 2017 in theaters everywhere and is directed by Patty Jenkins. The film will be the fourth film in the recently launched DC cinematic universe and it will be followed by the release of the hyped up Justice League film that opens in November of 2017. Patty Jenkins is so confident in the movie, she already has plans for Wonder Woman 2. For now, you can watch the clip below.