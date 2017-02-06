As expected, several studios shelled out some big bucks to air new ads for a number of upcoming movies during Super Bowl LI last night, with fans being treated to footage from 20th Century Fox's Logan, Universal's The Fate of the Furious, Paramount's Baywatch and more. One studio that completely sat out last night's festivities was Warner Bros., but now that the big game is over, the studio has debuted a new international TV spot for its highly-anticipated superhero adventure Wonder Woman, in theaters July 2. This 60-second spot features footage of Gal Gadot as the title character, as she steps up to save the world.

This 60-second TV spot surfaced on YouTube after the big game, which doesn't feature any new footage from the previous trailers, but it will certainly give fans an exciting refresher to get fans ready for this superhero adventure, in theaters June 2. The movie will only have the animated comedy Captain Underpants as its sole box office competitor, but it will be sandwiched between two other highly-anticipated superhero movies. One month earlier, Marvel will debut Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which kicks off the summer movie season on May 5, and one month later, the studio will also release their Sony Pictures co-production Spider-Man: Homecoming, which arrives on July 7.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot named Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers, and her true destiny. The supporting cast includes Ewen Bremner, Robin Wright, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis and Connie Nielsen.

Much like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad before it, rumors have recently surfaced that Wonder Woman is a "mess," with an insider reportedly claiming that the movie was "very disjointed" after catching an early screening. However, another report from November claimed that Warner Bros. was much more confident in the DCEU after the movie was screened on the studio lot. Director Patty Jenkins also shot down earlier reports that the movie was in trouble, but it remains to be seen if the audience will come out in droves like they did for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, which, despite being trashed by the critics, both fared well at the box office.

Despite the critical drubbing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice took, one of the few high points for most critics was the debut of Gal Gadot's Diana Prince, a.k.a. Wonder Woman. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice also set up that Wonder Woman does not exactly look her age, with Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne discovering a photo of Diana from World War I that dates back 100 years, where she's seen alongside a number of Wonder Woman characters such as Chris Pine's Steve Trevor. Wonder Woman will take fans to the title character's homeland of Themyscira, along with World War I-era London, with a third setting bringing the title character back to present day, most likely to connect Wonder Woman with the upcoming Justice League, in theaters November 17. Take a look at this new Wonder Woman as we wait for more updates between now and the June 2 release date.