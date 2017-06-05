Now that Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman is a bona fide box office hit, fans will likely keep flocking to theaters for multiple viewings, to find hidden Easter Eggs that may be contained throughout the film. Today we have word of one such Easter Egg, the appearance of producer and Justice League director Zack Snyder, who appears in the background as a World War I soldier. It isn't known precisely when he appears in the movie, but the filmmaker posted a photo of himself in full WWI costume on his Vero social media account.

The photo started surfacing on Twitter after the director initially posted it on Vero, but it first debuted back in March, when The Hollywood Reporter visited Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder's Cruel and Unusual Films office. The photo itself is quite reminiscent of the photo that was at the heart of this Wonder Woman tale. The image in question is the one that Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) recovered for Diana Prince, featuring her alongside Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) and the rest of their team, which we see being taken in Wonder Woman. This photo only features Zack Snyder's unnamed character, but it has the same visual look of the Wonder Woman team photo.

This is certainly not the first time that Zack Snyder has placed himself into one of his films, and it likely won't be the last. The filmmaker had an uncredited role as a White House commando in his feature directorial debut, Dawn of the Dead, and he also played a Vietnam commando in 2009's Watchmen. While Zack Snyder didn't direct this film, with Patty Jenkins taking the helm on this widely beloved superhero movie, he did serve as a producer and received a story credit alongside Geoff Johns and Jason Fuchs, although Allan Heinberg wrote the screenplay. The director's Vero account reveals that the photo was taken by Steven Berkman, who Deborah Snyder mentioned in an interview last year, on how they went about shooting that actual photograph that was first seen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Here's what the producer had to say below.

"For instance, the Wonder Woman daguerreotype photograph where we see her for the first time, we shot that and then we actually reshot it. We just shot it and then when they were working on the script [for Wonder Woman] we were like, 'Wow what if we put in the script the actual taking of the photograph?' But it's totally different people because we shot it on our set, so when (Wonder Woman director) Patty Jenkins was doing camera tests, we were back and forth because we were prepping that movie and editing and starting Justice League. On one of the days we just got the group together, brought over, because it's shot on these beautiful glass plates, we brought Steven over, who is a friend of Zack's from Arts Center, he's a professor over there and he shoots this beautiful glass plate photography, and we shot it with all the cast. So sometimes it just kind of happens and you kind of change gears, and you realize that there might be an opportunity as you're working on your process."

After critical bombs Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman was the first DCEU movie that was a critical hit, currently standing at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. It has already been confirmed that star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will be back for the sequel, Wonder Woman 2, with the director revealing that the story will be set in America. Take a look at this photo of Zack Snyder's cameo in Wonder Woman below.