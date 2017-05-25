With the release of Warner Bros.' Wonder Woman just eight days away, Nerdist decided to put together another one of their mashup videos to celebrate the first major female superhero adventure to come from either the DCEU or MCU. You may recall that, back in March, before the release of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, the site put together a video called "Belle and Bougee," a parody of the Migos song "Bad and Boujee," along with a Spider-Man: Homecoming parody "That Spidey Life," based on the Bruno Mars song "That's What I Like," which debuted last month. This music video mashup kicks things up a notch, putting a Wonder Woman spin on six iconc songs and music videos that celebrates both Diana of Themyscira and feminism throughout the past few decades.

This Nerdist video stars Nerdist News' Jessica Chobot, Legends of Tomorrow star Ciara Renee and dancer Katrina Rosita as Wonder Woman, who are portrayed through different eras with a vast array of different music videos for classic songs, with some updated lyrics. Jessica Chobot plays Diana Prince in the first segment, which is a spoof of Nancy Sinatra's iconic hit "These Boots are Made For Walkin'" along with Madonna's "Material Girl," while Ciara Renee plays Diana in a new version of Diane Reddy's "I Am Woman" and Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman" while Katrina Rosita plays Wonder Woman in spoofs of Britney Spears' "Stronger", with all three ladies appearing together in the Wonder Woman version of Beyonce's "Run the World (Girls)."

This video is described as a, "mashup of classic feminist anthems in the ultimate music video, Save The World!" The video, written by Andrew Bowser, Erik Kozura, Jason Nguyen, Joan Ford, Amy Vorphal, tweaks the lyrics to these classics to give it a Wonder Woman spin. Instead of "these boots are gonna walk all over you," the lyric was changed to "these boots are gonna kick a hole in you." There is even a shout-out to the Wonder Woman invisible jet in the "I Am Woman" segment and the iconic "We are living in a Material World and I am a Material Girl" lyric from Madonna's classic has been appropriately changed to "We are living in a Themysciran world and I am a Themysciran girl."

This four-minute video even includes references to Doomsday from Batman v Superman, Diana's iconic Lasso of Truth and Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen). It isn't known if Gal Gadot or director Patty Jenkins or any of the other Wonder Woman cast members have gotten to see this video quite yet. With the buzz building as we get closer to the June 2 release, this video could help build the hype swirling around this superhero adventure even more. Box office analysts have predicted an opening weekend anywhere between $65 million and $105 million, although the early reactions have been so positive it may just debut even higher.

Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that's raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny. The supporting cast includes Robin Wright, Ewen Bremner, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Lucy Davis, Connie Nielsen and Said Toaghmaoui. Take a look at this Wonder Woman mashup video, along with the six original music videos it was inspired from.