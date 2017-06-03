Warner Bros. and DC's Wonder Woman earned $38.8 million dollars on Friday and that's just the domestic numbers. Wonder Woman has been all over the news lately from the early projections deeming the female lead superhero movie to be a failure, woman-only screenings causing men all over the country to start crying, and probably my current favorite news piece: a certain cable news organization is complaining that a movie about a Greek goddess isn't American enough. All of that crap doesn't matter because the fans have spoken and Wonder Woman is a legitimate hit movie.

In addition to the domestic box office, the Patty Jenkins directed movie is stomping competition on the international box office as well. China alone has brought in $11.7 million, while 54 other international markets are responsible for an estimated $17.1 million with a grand total of $85.9 million worldwide and that's only for 2 days. Variety is reporting that Wonder Woman may very well make it to the $100 million domestic mark this weekend, making it the third movie behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Beauty and the Beast to have a $100 million opening. Not bad for movie that was originally projected to earn $60 million on its debut weekend.

If Wonder Woman does indeed reach the $100 million mark, it will give Jenkins the honor of having the top domestic opening for a female filmmaker. Sam Taylor-Johnson's Fifty Shades of Grey holds the current record at the $85 million mark back in February of 2015. It does seem very likely that Wonder Woman will at least beat that record.

Fans and critics have been heaping praise on the movie with many saying that they would pay to go see it again. A large group of female moviegoers is actually slitting the typically male-skewing audience, which is huge because comic book movies are for the most part, dominated by male moviegoers. Trolls be damned, Wonder Woman is going to continue to be a success. It has recently been announced that Jenkins wants to do a sequel that would put Wonder Woman into modern times instead of WWI, which would be really cool to see. It's pretty much a guarantee that Wonder Woman 2 will happen at this point in time.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie landed at the number 2 spot at the box office with an impressive $25 million. Dead Men Tell No Tales took in the third spot with a disappointing $22 million, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was able to wrangle in an additional $10 million. And Baywatch continues to circle the drain with a box office total of $28.5 million, which is weird because Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in it. At any rate, Wonder Woman is dominating the box office this weekend and there's nothing that the trolls and naysayers can do about it, regardless if women hold private screenings and the Greek goddess not wearing enough red, white, and blue.