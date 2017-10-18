Warner Bros. finally got their DCEU superhero universe back on track with Wonder Woman, which has become not only one of the highest-grossing movies ($412.4 million domestic) of the year, but also one of the most critically-acclaimed (92% on Rotten Tomatoes) as well. There had been a report from late July that claimed Warner Bros. was planning a Wonder Woman Oscar campaign, and now that has been confirmed, with the studio launching an official "for your consideration" website for Wonder Woman, along with three more potential Oscar contenders, Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049 and Chris McKay's The LEGO Batman Movie.

The studio only has three more movies coming out this year, with this weekend's disaster thriller Geostorm, Justice League (November 17) and the comedy Father Figures (December 22), so it seems that Wonder Woman, Dunkirk, Blade Runner 2049 and The LEGO Batman Movie represent the studio's best chance for taking home some little gold men. It's possible that Justice League may be added to this "for your consideration" list if it turns out to be just as big of a commercial and critical hit as Wonder Woman, which was the DCEU's first Fresh movie on Rotten Tomatoes, but that remains to be seen at this time.

The website includes a number of screenings at various locations throughout Los Angeles starting next week and running through Christmas Day, with other screenings set for Oscar voters in New York, San Francisco and London as well. The site also lists the specific awards the studio is campaigning for, including Best Picture, Best Director (Patty Jenkins), Best Adapted Screenplay (Allan Heinberg, Story By Zack Snyder & Allan Heinberg and Jason Fuchs), Best Actress (Gal Gadot), Best Supporting Actress (Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, Elena Anaya), Best Supporting Actor (Chris Pine, David Thewlis, Danny Huston, Ewen Bremner), Best Cinematography (Matthew Jensen, ASC), Best Production Design (Aline Bonetto, Production Designer, Anna Lynch-Robinson, Set Decorator), Best Film Editing (Martin Walsh), Best Costume Design (Lindy Hemming), Best Visual Effects (Bill Westenhoffer, Visual Effects Supervisor, Frazer Churchill, Additional Visual Effects Supervisor, Alex Wutke, Visual Effects Supervisor, Mark Holt, Special Effects Supervisor), Best Sound Mixing (Chris Munro, AMPS, CAS, Production Sound Mixer, Chris Burdon, Gilbert Lake, Re-Recording Mixers), Best Sound Editing (James H. Mather), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Christine Blundell) and Best Original Score (Rupert Gregson-Williams).

The website mentions that Wonder Woman should be considered for all categories, but those aforementioned 15 categories are the ones singled out by the studio. Since superhero movies traditionally don't fare well during awards season, Wonder Woman is the rare summer blockbuster that is just as universally beloved as it was successful, while helping get Warner Bros.' DCEU back on track. The studio also tried to mount a similar Oscar campaign for another summer blockbuster, Mad Max: Fury Road, and while it was nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for George Miller, it was shut out of the main awards, although it did win six Oscars in technical categories.

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. When an American pilot crashes off their island paradise, she learns of a massive conflict raging in the outside world. Convinced she can stop the threat, Diana leaves home to fight alongside men in the war to end all wars. As she leads the charge, her unflagging sense of justice and compassion for humankind not only bring faith to their cause, but allow her to discover her full powers along the way, revealing her true destiny as a hero born of hope, courage and humanity. With most of the major Oscar contenders still yet to be released in theaters, it will be interesting to see if Wonder Woman continues to hold up as an Oscar contender. You can visit WarnerBros2017.com for information on awards consideration screenings.