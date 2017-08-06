Six Flags is expected to have their Wonder Woman themed rollercoaster open to public by 2018. It's been an amazing run for the Amazonian Princess, scoring the highest grossing movie of the summer and the second highest grossing movie of 2017 so far, just behind Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. A Wonder Woman sequel was officially announced a few weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con and is currently in the writing stage, while Wonder Woman's next big screen appearance will be in November for the long awaited Justice League movie.

As reported by USA Today, Six Flags is adding Wonder Woman to their DC roster that also includes Batman, Superman, and The Riddler with the Golden Lasso Coaster, which is set to open next spring at the Fiesta Texas theme park in San Antonio. The new attraction will be completely different from any other coasters out today as it will be cruising on a single, 15.5-inch rail as opposed to two rails, which most coasters operate on. The coaster promises to be the world's first "single rail IBox track coaster. Larry Chickola, VP and chief engineer says that the experience will be unlike any roller coaster experience that has come before it. He explains.

"I expect it to be crazy smooth, and crazy fun. There will be extremely quick twists and turns - quicker and smoother than regular coasters."

Apparently, the company was going to deem the Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster as a "monorail" coaster, but decided against it because they didn't want the general public to get idea that the coaster was going to be some kind of slow PeopleMover. Six Flags went with "single rail" coaster instead and are marketing it as a "high-thrill and edgy experience. "In addition, the coaster is set to be one of the smoothest rides in the country due to the single rail design.

The Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster will feature a 113-foot hill, a 100-foot drop, straight down at 90 degrees, and will have a top speed of 52 miles per hour. Riders are expected to feel like they're flying with the single rail barely showing along with feeling of free-floating. The coaster is also set up to look like it's floating in the air due to less support beams needed since it's on a single rail. The Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster sounds like it's going to be an intense addition to the park and may be one of the most extreme coasters in the United States.

It is unclear if the Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster will be coming to any other Six Flags parks after its debut in San Antonio at this time. It might be time to go to Six Flags in Texas to witness the awesome Amazonian roller coaster that is promised to deliver something that most coasters can't do. Six Flags whipped up a simulation of what the coaster might look like and you can check that out below.