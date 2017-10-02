Wonder Woman was a massive success which helped get Warner Bros.'s DCEU slate back on the right track, after the critically-panned Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. With any big hit movie, that often opens up the floodgates for parodies, mashups and more, and Wonder Woman is certainly no exception to that tradition. A new fan made video takes footage from Wonder Woman as imagines it as part of the Star Wars universe, giving Diana of Themyscira and several other characters lightsabers during their battle scenes.

The video features regular footage from the Wonder Woman, particularly the training scenes on Themyscira where Diana (Gal Gadot) is training with her aunt, Antiope (Robin Wright), but instead of the traditional swords, this fan has edited in lightsabers, along with all of the traditional lightsaber sounds. Of course, it's rather ludicrous, since there is literally no connection between Wonder Woman and Star Wars, but it is rather amusing.

For those select few who didn't get to see this blockbuster in theaters, Warner Bros. will be releasing Wonder Woman on Blu-ray and DVD, with the movie already available on Digital HD formats. The bonus features include an all-new bonus scene, interviews with filmmakers, featurettes, and extended scenes, can be experienced in an entirely new, dynamic and immersive manner on tablets and mobile phones using the Warner Bros. Movies All Access App, available for both iOS and Android devices. When purchased digitally and redeemed on UltraViolet, the Warner Bros. Movies All Access App allows users to watch the movie and simultaneously experience synchronized content related to any scene, simply by rotating their device. Synchronized content is presented on the same screen while the movie is playing, thus enabling users to quickly learn more about any scene, such as actor biographies, scene locations, fun trivia, or image galleries. Also, users can share movie clips with friends on social media and experience other immersive content. Take a look at this new mashup from the RecluseAllKnight YouTube.