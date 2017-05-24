In the aftermath of the horrific Manchester terror attack that has left 23 dead, Warner Bros. U.K. announced today that it is canceling the UK premiere and press junket for Wonder Woman. While the attack happened in Manchester U.K., more than 200 miles away from London, where the premiere and the junket was to take place, security is being tightened across the country, with the government raising the threat level from severe to critical, meaning they believe another attack is at hand. Here's what Warner Bros. UK had to say in a brief statement.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the UK. In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London."

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the studio had been planning a red carpet premiere for May 31, just one day before it opens in the U.K. on June 1. This superhero adventure will hold its U.S. premiere in Los Angeles tomorrow, Thursday, May 24, ahead of its domestic debut in theaters on June 2. It hasn't been confirmed who was planning to attend the London premiere and junket festivities, but it seems likely that at least Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins would have been in attendance.

Shortly after the Manchester attack, terror group ISIS claimed responsibility, with the British government, police and armed forces trying to bring down a growing number of terrorists working within the country. An massive event like the Wonder Woman premiere in London could have easily been a potential target for the next terrorist attack, since there would have likely been thousands of fans in attendance. With security being tightened across the U.K., it certainly makes sense on the studio's end to cancel the event, for the safety of both the Wonder Woman fans and stars alike.

The premiere cancellation will have no effect on the domestic and international release dates, with box office analysts already predicting a big opening weekend, although just how big is up for debate. While some box office prognosticators have put the Wonder Woman opening weekend between $65 million and $80 million, others think it could earn north of $105 million. Those projections were before the early reactions from the first press screenings came in, which were largely positive, with some claiming it's the best that the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has put out yet. This could lead to the buzz growing bigger and bigger, leading to a debut that is even bigger than anticipated, but we won't know for sure until June 2.

Before she was Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, Diana meets an American pilot (Chris Pine) who tells her about the massive conflict that's raging in the outside world. Convinced that she can stop the threat, Diana leaves her home for the first time. Fighting alongside men in a war to end all wars, she finally discovers her full powers and true destiny. While there were initially reports that Warner Bros. isn't planning a Wonder Woman sequel, we learned just a few days ago that isn't the case, although it may not be coming terribly soon. A recent report claimed that the studio wants to get Batgirl off the ground first before focusing on a follow-up to Wonder Woman.