Warner Bros. is still in the process of building out their DC Extended Universe, with Wonder Woman up next, set to hit theaters on June 2. Post-credit scenes have become a staple of movies that are part of shared universes, so it is understandable that many fans who are gearing up to see Wonder Woman when it comes out are fully expecting to sit through the credits in hopes for a nice little stinger. But it has been confirmed by producer Charles Roven that the movie will not have an end-credits scene.

The producer, who is a key figure behind-the-scenes for the DCEU, recently spoke with the folks over at CinemaBlend. He not only confirmed that the movie will not have a post-credits sequence but explained why they don't feel the need to include one in all of their movies. Here's what he had to say.

"I'm not going to say we'd never do one...There was one in Suicide Squad. But I don't think that we want to feel that we're forced to do something just because we didn't in the past."

On the one hand, some fans may be a little bummed that they won't be getting what could be considered the cherry on top of the sundae with Wonder Woman. On the other hand, it is nice to hear that the creative team isn't just going to shoehorn a post-credits scene in the movie just because they feel like people want one. Granted, the only movie to feature any kind of stinger during the credits was Suicide Squad, which featured a little conversation between Bruce Wayne and Amanda Waller. But both Man of Steel and Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice did not feature one.

So it seems that the lack of a post-credits scene is becoming the normal for the DCEU, as opposed to Marvel where it is pretty much a guarantee at this point. Without actually seeing Wonder Woman, it is hard to say whether or not there could or could not have been some sort of scene after the credits, but, since the movie takes place in WWI, it actually might make sense not to have one. Especially since the next movie in the DCEU is Justice League, which will be picking up where Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice left off. Though, we can't rule out some Easter eggs actually in the movie, like the email scene in BvS.

With or without a post-credits scene, it looks like director Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman is something that DC fans should be looking forward to. While full reviews for the movie are still under embargo, the early reactions have been highly positive and have promised that this will be the best DCEU movie to date. Maybe this will finally be the movie that unites the public and critics, as the other DCEU movies have been quite divisive thus far. If nothing else, even if you wind up not liking it, at least you won't have to sit through the credits.