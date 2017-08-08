Woody Allen officially revealed the cast of his new untitled feature film starring Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Elle Fanning (The Beguiled), and Selena Gomez (Spring Breakers). The film has already secured theatrical distribution through Amazon Studios. No production schedule or release date have been given for this new project. This will be the director's fourth time working with Amazon Studios since 2016.

Last year marked Allen's first collaboration with Amazon Studios, which acquired and released Café Society, which starred Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Blake Lively, Parker Posey, Corey Stoll and Anna Camp. Amazon Studios financed and distributed the filmmaker's first foray into television, Crisis in Six Scenes, which the filmmaker also starred in alongside Miley Cyrus, Elaine May, Rachel Brosnahan, John Magaro, Lewis Black, Max Casella and Joy Behar. The filmmaker's third collaboration with Amazon Studios is his latest feature film, Wonder Wheel

Allen's latest completed theatrical film is Wonder Wheel starring James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake, and Kate Winslet, which will make its world premiere as the closing night film of the New York Film Festival in October. Produced by Letty Aronson, Erika Aronson, and Ed Walson, and financed by Amazon Studios, the drama is set in Coney Island during the 1950s and includes larger-than-life characters, lovers, infidelity, and gangsters. Amazon will release the film in select markets on December 1st with a national theatrical expansion to follow. Following its theatrical run, Wonder Wheel will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime members through Prime Video.

Woody Allen never reveals any plot details or even the title, until the movie is in the can, ready for release. The filmmaker has an astonishing 35-year streak of releasing at least one movie per year, which will continue with the fall release of Wonder Wheel and extend into its 36th year with this untitled project. There have even been a few years within this streak where the director has released more than one movie, such as 1987, when he debuted Radio Days and September, 1989, when he released Crimes and Misdemeanors and directed a segment of New York Stories and 2001, when he released Curse of the Jade Scorpion and directed a segment of the TV special The Concert for New York City.

Timothée Chalamet is coming off the Sundance sensation Call Me By Your Name, alongside Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg, which hits theaters on November 24. He has also recently starred in Miss Stevens, Love the Coopers, The Adderall Diaries and Interstellar. Elle Fanning is coming off Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, which debuted in theaters this summer and she also has several projects in development such as Beware That Girl, All the Right Places, Mary Shelley, Teen Spirit, I Think We're Alone Now and Galveston. Selena Gomez will return to voice Mavis in Sony Pictures Animation's Hotel Transylvania 3, which debuts next September. She most recently starred in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and In Dubious Battle. Hopefully we'll have more on this Woody Allen Project soon.