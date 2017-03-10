According to IMDB, Woody Woodpecker is coming to theaters in 2017 in his first ever movie. Which is odd, since we've heard little to nothing at all about it. Today, we have a look at the annoying bird courtesy of IMP Awards. This one-sheet is for international audiences, which has us wondering if this is even going to get a proper release on America shores.

The Woody Woodpecker movie is taking on an environmentally conscious theme, and will tackle social issues with a deft hand at the comedy fans have come to know and love. The plot finds the hyperactive red-head entering a turf war with a big city lawyer who wants to tear down his home. This is all in an effort to build a house to flip. From the poster, we'd assume that this is a fully animated CGI movie. But we'd be wrong, as it's listed as being a CGI-Live Action hybrid Ala Alvin and the Chipmunks.

The cast features no one we've ever heard of. Galavant star Timothy Omundson stars as Lance Walters, and is the biggest name in the ensemble. He plays a divorced attorney with a son and a new girlfriend who wants to build a dream home in a forest in the mountains, only to find out he is cutting down a tree in which the eponymous woodpecker lives.

Also appearing is Brazilian actress Thaila Ayala, who hasn't really made a name for herself in America, but she has appeared in a number of stateside TV series. Eric Bauza is the voice of Woody Woodpecker. While not a household name, he is known to animation fans for his voice work in shows such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, Uncle Grandpa and Adventure Time.

The supporting cast includes Graham Verchere, Jordana Largy, Adrian Glynn McMorran, Chelsea Miller and Jakob Davies. The Woody Woodpecker movie is reportedly setting up a cinematic universe for the characters created by Walter Lanz. Along with Woody Woodpecker, these include Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Andy Panda, and Chilly Willy. It is believed that at least one, or all, of these character will get some sort of cameo in Woody Woodpecker.

Alex Zamm is directing Woody Woodpecker. He is best known for Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2. Though, he has a rather interesting resume. Most of his movies have gone straight to video, which could very well happen with Woody Woodpecker. He's helmed other such small screen hits as Inspector Gadget 2, Dr. Doolittle: Million Dollar Mutts, Tooth Fairy 2 and Jingle All the Way 2, both starring Larry the Cable Guy, and several episodes of Disney's hit TV show Dog with a Blog. He made his directorial debut with Carrot Top's one and only starring role in a movie, Chairman of the Board.

Zamm co-wrote the script with William Roberts. The pair also collaborated on Inspector Gadget 2 and Jingle All the Way 2. The screenplay was also worked on by Daniel Altiere and Steven Altiere, who have collaborated on the Scooby-Doo live-action TV movies.

According to Wikidpedia, Woody Woodpecker is set for release in Brazil in October 2017, although a US direct-to-video release hasn't been announced, indicating that it won't be showing here on the big screen anytime soon. Universal has been planning the movie since 2010, with the team behind Fox's King of the Hill working on it at that time. That version of the project was canceled, and it wasn't until 2013 that a new team took over. The second version, which would have consisted of three animated short films edited into an anthology movie, was also canceled. This version finally got off the ground last year. Filming began in June 2016, and ended later in July of that year. This is the first we're seeing of it, though a trailer did leak that had a Brazilian language track.

You can take a look at Woody Woodpecker here, with the bird already receiving criticism from longtime fans. Plenty of people have complained about Woody's freckles. We have the poster for you to check out. And we also have that leaked trailer. No english dub is available at this time.