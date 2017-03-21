The saga of David Fincher and World War Z 2 just got even more interesting. And possibly confusing. The director has been in the mix to direct the sequel since last year, and recently it was reported that he wants to do it. Now David Ellison, one of the key producers working on the movie, has revealed that they want David Fincher to direct the movie as well.

Producer and Skydance Media CEO David Ellison recently spoke with Collider following the premiere of Life at SXSW. During the interview, the subject of World War Z 2 came up and the producer was asked about the status of the movie and David Fincher's potential involvement. His answer was definitely encouraging for those who want to see Fincher direct the movie, but it is also potentially a bit confusing. Here is what he had to say about it.

"There's a script that we're incredibly happy with, and it's just getting a couple of key deals closed... We hope [Fincher] makes the movie."

That all sounds really good on paper. They have a script ready to go and as far as David Fincher goes, he wants to do it and they want him to do it. So what's with the holdup? Last month it was reported by THR that Paramount was unsure about pulling the trigger on signing him up to do World War Z 2, but now it seems like everyone wants it to happen. David Ellison does mention that they have a couple of "key deals" that they need to get closed. Could it be that they are already negotiating with David Fincher and getting ready to officially bring him on board? That would certainly make World War Z 2 a much more interesting prospect than it might be in the hands of another filmmaker.

It was reported last year that Brad Pitt was courting David Fincher to direct the World War Z sequel. At one point Jurassic World 2 director J.A. Bayona was attached but he wound up leaving the project and Paramount was forced to take World War Z 2 off of their 2017 release schedule. David Fincher has a great working relationship with Brad Pitt and they have worked together several times but the director has never really done a true-blue blockbuster. He has had very successful movies, there is no question about that, but he has never done his version of a summer blockbuster. Outside of how exciting that prospect may be for movie fans, something like World War Z 2 with an A-list actor in Brad Pitt and an A-list director in David Fincher, could be a very good thing for Paramount.

The first World War Z had a ton of production problems and went through extensive reshoots. Despite that, the movie made an impressive $540 million worldwide. That said, we are already almost four years removed from the first movie and with all of the zombie-related media out there it may be tough to get audiences on board with World War Z 2. Bringing in David Fincher would probably be the best way to have this sequel really make sense. We'll have to see how it shakes out but it looks like pretty much everyone wants to make this happen so it's seemingly a matter of getting everyone to sign on the dotted line. The movie was originally slated for release on June 9, 2017, but Paramount is now reportedly aiming for a 2018 or 2019 release date. We will be sure to keep you updated as more details on World War Z 2 become available.