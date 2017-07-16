On Friday, Disney's highly-anticipated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 lived up to its title, with the debut of an amazing scene during the animation panel at the D23 Expo, which brought 10 Disney Princesses together. Sarah Silverman, who returns as Vanellope von Schweetz in Wreck-It Ralph 2, was joined by Disney Princesses Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly MacDonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O'Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) for the largest gathering of Disney Princesses in history. We have a new video of Auli'i Cravalho discussing her D23 experience, and much more.

The scene itself showcased by Disney featured Ralph and a new character Yesss, voiced by Taraji P. Henson, who shows both Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope around the Internet. They come across a Disney website, which is the actual site Oh My Disney!, where they meet all of these Disney princesses, who Yesss describes as "perfect models of femininity." After the panel, Auli'i Cravalho revealed that this was her first D23 experience, although she wanted to be a part of the Moana experience two years ago. She hadn't been officially announced as the voice of Moana yet, while discussing the inclusion of Sarah Silverman's Vanellope Von Schweetz as a new Disney Princess.

"This is my first D23. I remember Dwayne was here, and I was watching it on my phone, on YouTube, and I remember screaming, 'It's me! I'm Moana! And finally, you know, two years have past, and everyone really knows and the response has been so fantastic for each one of the Disney princesses. And to also include Sarah Silverman in this. It's so precious. I felt that same excitement, to be a part of this amazing group of women, and now we have yet another Princess to add to the mix. It was fantastic."

Walt Disney Animation Studios' follow-up to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph leaves the arcade behind, venturing into the expansive universe of the internet-which may or may not survive Ralph's not-so-light touch. Outcasts-turned-BFFs Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz are reuniting with Fix-It Felix (voice of Jack McBrayer) and Sergeant Calhoun (voice of Jane Lynch). Filmmakers revealed a new character, Yesss, an algorithm who plays an important role in Ralph and Vanellope's journey within the internet. Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson (Empire) lends her voice to the character, who owns the website Buzzaholic and knows about everything that is trending.

The footage also shows the beloved Star Wars character C-3PO, although the Disney Princesses don't seem to be too knowledgeable about the Star Wars universe, since Ariel calls this beloved protocol droid R2-D2, while Cinderella calls him BB-8. Ralph Breaks the Internet has been slated for release on November 21, 2018, with Phil Johnston and Rich Moore directing from a script by Phil Johnston and Pamela Ribbon. Take a look at this new video interview with Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 star Auli'i Cravalho.