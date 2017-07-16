People may be used to hearing, Avengers, assemble! But at D23 this year, it was Disney Princesses, assemble! Disney decided to pull no punches this year and brought together a massive gathering of classic Disney Princesses in honor of Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet. The movie is going to feature pretty much every Disney Princess ever and, lucky for us, they all showed up at the event in honor of the occasion. And we have interviews with all of them for you to check out.

During the animation panel at D23, a massive gathering of actresses who are reprising their classic Disney Princess roles surprised the audience by coming out on stage and assembling together. This is going to go down as a big moment to remember. Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O'Hara (Belle), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Sarah Silverman (Vanellope), Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Kelly MacDonald (Merida) and Kristen Bell (Anna) all came out in support of Wreck-It Ralph 2. They all took a picture together to honor the occasion. As one might expect, the crowd went absolutely nuts. Here's some of what Sarah Silverman had to say about it.

"We were really excited that Disney was game for a scene like that. You know, with all of the princesses. It was kind of something that I like about Disney is they change with the times. That's important to do."

In recent years, Disney has become known for their massive franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Star Wars movies, as well as their very successful remakes of animated classics. But Disney has a strong legacy in animation and the Disney Princesses are a huge part of that. So bringing back the original actresses from some of their most beloved movies for a scene like this is something truly special and brings everyone back to that classic Disney era. Also, the scene itself sounds truly amazing. We're going to have to wait until Wreck-It Ralph 2 arrives in theaters on November 21, 2018, to see it, but the wait sounds like it will be worth it. Here's some of what Jodi Benson had to say about the amazing gathering.

"It's a historical day. I'm just meeting a lot of these girls for the first time. Just to all be together in one room and sort of have this history going on. Over the course of, I've been with the company 32 years and we go all the way to Moana who's sweet 16. So it's really an amazing day. An amazing day to get to know everybody. It's so much fun."

This will be a day not soon forgotten in the history of Disney. Things like this are what make an event like D23 worth going to for hardcore Disney fans. Be sure to check out all of the interviews will all of the Disney Princesses from Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 at the D23 Expo for yourself below. And be sure to keep up with all of our other D23 coverage from the entire weekend.