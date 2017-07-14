Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston hit the stage at D23 Expo 2017, introducing Emmy-winning actress and comedian Sarah Silverman, who returns as the voice of Vanellope von Schweetz. The filmmakers revealed a new character, Yesss, an algorithm who plays an important role in Ralph and Vanellope's journey within the internet. Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson (Empire) lends her voice to the character. Here's what the actress had to say about this character in a statement.

"Yesss is a new character who owns the website Buzzaholic. Yesss knows about everything cool and on trend. And she does spell her name with a triple 's.' Yesss is very savvy, smart and sexy."

Fans were the first to see the global debut of a scene from the film that pays hilarious homage to the Disney Princesses. Pixar's John Lasseter revealed that filmmakers had asked the original voice actresses behind the Princesses featured to reprise their roles for the sequence, and in a moment no Disney fan will forget, Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly MacDonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O'Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) were welcomed on stage for the largest gathering of Disney Princesses in history.

Walt Disney Animation Studios' follow-up to 2012's Wreck-It Ralph leaves the arcade behind, venturing into the expansive universe of the internet-which may or may not survive Ralph's not-so-light touch. Outcasts-turned-BFFs Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz are reuniting with Fix-It Felix (voice of Jack McBrayer) and Sergeant Calhoun (voice of Jane Lynch). Produced by Oscar winner Clark Spencer, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21, 2018. The Disney sequel will go up against an untitled Robert Zemeckis film starring Steve Carell next November.

The new footage from this Wreck-It Ralph sequel not only featured all of the aforementioned Disney Princesses, but also some more characters who fans might not expect to see in this follow-up. The footage features the iconic Star Wars character C-3PO, who one princess calls R2-D2 while another calls him BB-8. Ralph and this new character Yesss also visit a real Disney website dubbed Oh My Disney!, where fans can see a number of other Star Wars and Marvel characters. There is even a function where people can "become" Marvel characters, including Stan Lee. It remains to be seen if there will be more Star Wars and Marvel characters surfacing in Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The original Wreck-It Ralph movie took in $189.4 million domestic and $281.8 internationally for a worldwide total of $471.2 million, from a $165 million budget. With a prime Thanksgiving weekend release date next year, it wouldn't be surprising if Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 takes in much more than its predecessor. Hopefully we'll get to see our first look at Taraji P. Henson as Yesss in the near future. The actress currently stars on the hit Fox drama series Empire, and she recently starred in the Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures on the big screen. She will next be seen in Proud Mary and Tyler Perry's She's Living My Life next year.