Disney's D23 Expo is keeping the surprises rolling with the Ralph Breaks the Internet panel, which was included during the D23 Feature Animation presentation. Disney is known for keeping its secrets tight until they're ready to reveal and today was no different. The Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 portion of the animation panel was by far the most exciting, but it didn't start off that way. In fact, it started as a run of the mill version of a panel. Here's a clip, here's a star, and here's a new character. But the team behind Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2 wasn't finished there.

Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston took to the stage along with comedian and voice of Vanellope von Schweets Sara Silverman to debut the very first trailer for the upcoming sequel with a new clip as well. In addition, the trio introduced a new character named Yesss, voiced by Taraji P. Henson. "Yesss is a new character who runs the website Buzzaholic. Yesss knows about everything cool and on trend." And yes, she spells her name with 3 's.' Yesss will have a large part in helping Ralph and Vanellope navigate the world wide web during the course of the movie. Ralph and Vanellope battle pop-up ads as they make their way through the internet as seen in the trailer.

So yeah, there you have it. All done, right? Nope. That's when they brought out the big guns with a new clip. In the clip from the movie, Ralph and Vanellope visit OhMyDisney.com, which may look a little familiar to anyone that has ever visited Disneyland before. Marvel's Stan Lee makes a cameo in the Marvel area. There are plenty of Disney in-jokes throughout the entire clip until Vanellope spots a parade of familiar Disney princesses that are guarded by Stormtroopers. At this point in the clip Vanellope decided that she wants to have some fun with the princesses at their expense, so she invades where they are hanging out.

Once the princesses figure out what's going on, they prepare for battle. Belle, Rapunzel, Jasmine, Moana, Merida, Tiana, Ariel, and Pocahontas prepare for battle while wearing their best casual clothes, each with a t-shirt that had individual phrases making fun of their characters. It's interesting to note that all of the princess had speaking roles in the clip and they were all voiced by the original actresses. C-3PO even shows up at the end of the amazing mashup clip.

As the clip ended, actresses who portrayed the princesses all came out on stage to reprise their roles. Auli'i Cravalho Moana, Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen), Kelly MacDonald (Merida in Brave), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin), Paige O'Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast) and Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) were welcomed on the D23 stage for the largest gathering of Disney Princesses in history.