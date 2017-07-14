Disney is currently holding their D23 Expo in California and they have started off with a bang. During their animation presentation, they decided to showcase the first footage from Wreck-It Ralph 2, which is officially titled Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. It did not disappoint. It turns out, the movie is going to feature a bunch of Star Wars characters and, perhaps more amazingly, every single Disney Princess ever in the same scene.

Via the Superhero Hype live blog from D23, Disney not only presented a brief teaser trailer for Wreck-It Ralph 2, but they also showed an entire scene featuring Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) with a brand new character named Yesss, who is set to be voiced by Taraji P. Henson. Here is the full description of the scene.

"Ralph and Vanellope are traveling with Yesss in a car. She's an expert on the internet and Ralph wants to know how he can go viral. They actually go to a Disney website, OhMyDisney.com. It's filled with Disney characters, including Marvel and Star Wars. There's even a booth where users (shown as little blockheaded people) can transform into their favorite characters. We see a bunch of people become Marvel characters, including Stan Lee? 'So Tsum Tsums are little furry sausages with faces?' Vanellope asks at one point. Every Disney princess ever walks back in a massive crowd! Vanelleope wants to go mess with the Princesses, but they've entered a door guarded by (actual Star Wars) Stormtroopers. Vanellope enters with her glitch powers. While the footage has been very rough, this is fully rendered! We see 3D animation versions all the Disney princesses. Vanellope tries to convince them that she's also a princess, but they don't believe her at first. 'Were you imprisoned in a castle?' 'Where you poisoned?' 'Did a sea witch take your voice?' 'She's from the other studio,' says one of the Princesses. C-3PO enters and tells them Princesses they are needed. 'We'll be right there, R2!' says Ariel. 'You know he hates being called that,' says Cinderella. 'We'll be right there, BB-8.'"

Needless to say, that sounds pretty amazing. Directors Phil Johnston and Rich Moore were brought out to talk a bit about the movie, which now can't come soon enough. But what was more amazing is that it was confirmed that all of the Disney Princesses in Wreck-It Ralph 2 are going to be voiced by the actresses who played them originally. Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O'Hara (Belle), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Kelly MacDonald (Merida) and Kristen Bell (Anna) all assembled on stage together. Sadly, the trailer hasn't been released yet, but here is a description of the footage.

"They're showing a trailer that begins with the arcade owner, Mr. Litvak, hooking up internet. Ralph and Vanellope are exploring some kind of docking port and she gets pulled in. Ralph follows and they wind up in a hub sort of like the one in the first film. Here, Ralph is assaulted by pop up ads that keep appearing in front of him."

Hopefully, some of this amazing Wreck-It Ralph 2 footage will be officially released by Disney soon, but this movie just got a whole lot more exciting. This is one very good use of Disney owning so many different, huge franchise. November 21, 2018, can't come soon enough.