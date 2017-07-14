The D23 animation panel has just finished and we now have our first glimpse into Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. The sequel was officially announced in 2014, but rumblings of a follow-up were talked about as early as 2012, right after the first movie was released. The wordy title was announced earlier this year, but this is the first actual footage for the sequel and it comes directly from the floor at Disney's D23 Expo.

As stated before, the footage was taken from a video screen at the D23 Expo by SlashFilm's YouTube channel and it shows Wreck-it-Ralph and Vanellope von Schweets blasting through what looks like an ethernet cable at an intense speed, traveling deep into the internet possibly via a smart phone, which makes sense since the movie takes place in the internet and the logo for the sequel looks like an iPhone app icon. In fact, the number 2 for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2 looks like a text or email notification. Vanellope seems to be enjoying herself in the brief clip, but Ralph on the other hand looks scared out of his wits, screaming the entire way down.

The first movie took place inside an arcade and possibilities were limited to the confines of the arcade and the games held within. But now Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2 is jumping into the internet where the possibilities are literally endless, so who knows what kind of wrecking Ralph will unleash inside the world wide web. Hopefully he's in to fight the good fight for net neutrality, but that seems unlikely at this time. Regardless even through a grainy YouTube video, the visuals look just as stunning as the original movie, if not more so.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2 takes place 6 years following the events of the first movie when a Wi-Fi router is plugged into the arcade. The sequel will focus on Ralph's big adventure in the internet data space, wrecking the web as only Ralph can do. It is not yet clear how the smart phone will play into the movie, but there has to be some correlation to the logo for the movie and the way the number 2 looks like an application notification. Who knows? Maybe Ralph will go in and wreck the iTunes app store and meet up with the Angry Birds or Tinder.

D23 is just the beginning for Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2. The first trailer is set to drop later today and the animation panel also announced a new character named Yesss, voiced by Taraji P. Henson (Empire). It has also been confirmed that characters from other Disney properties such as Star Wars and Marvel will show up alongside the Disney Princesses, all voiced by their original actresses. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it-Ralph 2 starring John C. Reilly, Sara Silverman, and Jane Lynch will hit theaters on November 21st, 2018 so we're still a long ways away from the official release, but there's sure to be more surprises along the way. Check out the teaser footage of Ralph and Vallenope getting sucked into the internet below while we wait for the official trailer to drop.