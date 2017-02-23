With just a few weeks left until Logan hits the big screen, stars Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart got together with director James Mangold for a Facebook Live Q&A session. During this Q&A session, the filmmaker was asked about the new young star Dafne Keen, who plays the integral character X-23 in this story. While there is still much mystery about the future of the X-Men franchise, James Mangold thinks that we'll see X-23 again in a future X-Men movie.

The 30-minute Q&A was streamed through the X-Men Movies UK Facebook, which featured Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart and James Mangold picking questions that had been submitted by the fans. At one point, James Mangold was asked about whether or not we'll see X-23 in a future X-Men movie, and the filmmaker has no doubt we'll see her again. Here's what he had to say in response to this fan's question about an X-23 spin-off movie.

"Expect is a big word. I think Dafne is a remarkable actress and I think she does an incredible job with this role. Personally, I would be shocked if we don't look into trying to develop that character further."

The inclusion of Dafne Keen in the X-Men universe may be tricky though, since this movie is set farther in the future than any other X-Men movie. The story is set in the year 2029, which is five years past the prologue in X-Men: Days of Future Past, the farthest point in the future fans had previously seen in the X-Men universe. Still, a stand alone spin-off could be possible, following X-23's adventures after the events of Logan, but it hasn't been confirmed if that is in development or not. When asked about how he found Dafne Keen for this pivotal role, James Mangold had this to say.

"When I started working on the script, Scott Frank and I got to a pass on the script around a year and a couple months ago, where I sat and I could see the whole thing beginning to end and I knew we had a movie. It was like a three-legged stool. It's not a big movie, it featured three characters. Two legs of the stool, were these two gentlemen (Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart). I knew that already, so I had tremendous confidence. I knew each of them was up for it, I knew each of them would leap at it, I think both of them exceeded any expectations I had in the movie, in terms of the level of risk and boldness of their performances, but the mystery, the really terrifying thing getting into this film, was the question mark of the third leg of that stool. I remember explaining to casting directors that I needed to find a Spanish-speaking, Latin heritage young woman between 10 and 12 years old who was excellent at tumbling and martial arts and who could also act up a storm at a moment's notice and shoulder a role that would be one of the three major roles in a tentpole film. As you can imagine, a lot of names didn't come back in, meaning you say all that, there are very few people who pass through those filters. One day, I was sitting in my office and this tape came over of a young woman named Dafne Keen and I remember showing it to each of these gentlemen. We looked at this tape and, I'll have to put it on the Blu-ray or something, but it's Dafne climbing around the bookshelves of her house and jumping on the floor and tumbling, and then, delivering scenes from the movie, all shot with her dad's iPhone. She was amazing in this tape. She comes from a family of actors, her mom is a Spanish actor and her dad is a British actor, and I think she has a great sense of what it is, but I also think she has a great sense of her very own. She was a remarkable find and I hope you'll agree when you see the film."

When Logan hits theaters on March 3, going up against The Shack and Before I Fall, it will mark the last time Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine. There have been hints and rumors that he may some day return to team up with Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), but Hugh Jackman is still adamant about walking away from the role. Take a look at the full Q&A with Logan stars Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart and director James Mangold.