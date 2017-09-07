Fox has tapped Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard to write and direct X-Force, the X-Men spin-off that will see Deadpool and Cable leading a Black Ops force of mutants. The movie has been in development for quite some time now, going back to 2013 when Jeff Wadlow (Kick Ass 2) had been hired to write and direct the project. A lot has changed since 2013 and now thanks to the success of the first Deadpool movie, X-Force is sure to be a hype machine as production inches closer.

Deadline reports that Goddard is taking over the project and starting from scratch. X-Force will center on Deadpool and Cable leading a Black Ops force of mutants, but they're not just any mutants. These mutants are more "down and dirty" as well as far more ruthless than they normal X-Men, which means that this is perfect for Ryan Reynolds' character, Wade Wilson. Speaking of Reynolds, he is also on board to produce X-Force along with Simon Kinberg and Lauren Schuler Donner. This is exciting news to finally get some official information about the X-Force movie.

As far as other mutants that can appear in the movie, there are more than a few to choose from. Deadpool and Josh Brolin's Cable are already attached, but we could see the return of Zazie Beetz's Domino as well with possible additions of Wolverine, Psylocke, Archangel, Bishop, Colossus, Fantomex, Sunspot, Warpath, and many more. Producer Simon Kinberg previously said, "They're like the Black Ops of the X-Men. They're much darker and have an R-rated decibel. There are other X-Men characters coming into X-Force at different times in the comic, but it's separate from X-Men." Regardless of who shows up in the movie, we're going to get more Deadpool and Cable, which will more than likely be hinted about in the upcoming Deadpool 2, which is currently filming in Vancouver, B.C.

Drew Goddard will direct Bad Times at the El Royale with Chris Hemsworth and Jeff Bridges next, but he has reportedly already started a script for X-Force and is expected to jump on board directly following the release of Bad Times at the El Royale. Goddard has been the name floating around to take over a superhero franchise for a long time. The director/writer launched the Daredevil television series for Netflix and also wrote The Martian with the idea to direct, but handed the movie off to Ridley Scott so that he could focus on the Spider-Man spin-off Sinister Six, which was ultimately scrapped while Sony regrouped and did Spider-Man: Homecoming instead.

As previously mentioned, Deadpool 2 is currently in production and early reports from the set say that the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin is off the chart, so it should be smooth sailing when Drew Goddard starts up with the X-Force movie. This is a developing story, so expect more news to drop real soon and expect some kind of Tweet from Reynolds even sooner.