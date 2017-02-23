Joe Carnahan is becoming a very in-demand name in Hollywood. So much so, he may wind up trying to make carbon copies of himself, or perhaps figure out a way to never sleep, because his workload is piling up. His latest project? It turns out Fox has tapped him to co-write and direct the upcoming X-Force movie.

Collider initially broke the news that the director of The Grey and the upcoming Bad Boys 3 was going to be co-writing the screenplay for X-Force with Ryan Reynolds, who is set to reprise his role as Deadpool in the movie. It was then reported shortly after by Comicbook.com that Fox also wants him to direct X-Force, which would make perfect sense given that R-rated action is right in his wheelhouse.

For those who may not know, X-Force is a Marvel Comics series that follows a team of mutants who are more rough and tumble than the X-Men, mostly made up of characters who ride the line between good and bad. They tend to take on more black ops style missions and do a bit more of the dirty work that needs doing. What makes X-Force very similar to X-Men is that the lineup has changed a lot over the years, but the mutants Cable and Domino have been very big staples ever since the series debuted. As luck (or strategic, long-term planning) would have it, both of those characters are set to appear in the upcoming Deadpool 2.

As for Joe Carnahan, he has really been stacking up big projects lately. He recently finished writing the Uncharted movie for Sony, which was also recently revealed to be an R-rated and insane action movie. He is also attached to direct Bad Boys for Life, but that movie was recently delayed. Not only that, but he recently announced that he will be directing the American remake of the beloved action movie The Raid, with Captain America: The Winter Soldier's Frank Grillo attached to star. So yeah. He's a very busy man.

There is still no firm release date set for X-Force, so it is possible that there will be time for Joe Carnahan to clear some of these other projects from his schedule before really having to dig his heels in and get to work on the X-Men spinoff. Fox is also reportedly already working on plans for Deadpool 3, but it isn't clear if that will come before or after the first X-Force movie. As of right now, Deadpool 2 is currently casting the roles of Cable and Domino, with Pierce Brosnan and Kerry Washington said to be the frontrunners for the respective roles. Deadpool 2 is expected to start shooting this summer under the direction of John Wick do-director David Leitch, but Fox has also yet to set a release date for that movie. Two things are very certain: Fox is doubling down on Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Joe Carnahan is going to be very busy for the foreseeable future.