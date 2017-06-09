X-Men 7, officially titled X-Men: Dark Phoenix, is going to be one of three X-Men movies Fox is releasing in 2018. With production needing to get underway relatively soon in order for the movie to hit its November 2, 2018 release date, some casting rumors are starting to surface. If this particular rumor is true, Fox is going after some A-list talent in the form of Angelina Jolie for an unspecified role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The news comes courtesy of Jeff Sneider, who dropped the revelation very subtly on the latest episode of Meet the Movie Press. While talking about Universal's possible plans of nabbing Angelina Jolie for the lead role in The Bride of Frankenstein, Sneider also slipped in that she appears to be in contention for a part in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think Angelina Jolie needs to reassert her commercial viability and needs to do a big movie. And if it's not Dark Phoenix, which I don't think it will be, Then I think that she should do Bride of Frankenstein."

Whether it is X-Men 7 or Bride of Frankenstein, Jeff Sneider certainly doesn't seem to be wrong about Angelina Jolie being in need of reasserting her commercial viability. In recent years she has taken more to directing, but since she didn't act in the fairly successful Unbroken, which she helmed, she hasn't been in a commercially successful movie in quite a while. Something like X-Men could put her right back in the spotlight, but, according to this, it probably won't happen. Fox can look at whoever they want, but that doesn't mean they are going to sign on the dotted line. Look at what happened with Marvel when they were trying to get Joaquin Phoenix to play Doctor Strange.

At this point, outside of knowing that X-Men: Dark Phoenix is going to be taking another stab at the beloved Dark Phoenix storyline from the comics, which was first attempted (very poorly) in X-Men: The Last Stand, details have been pretty scarce. We know that Sophie Turner is coming back as Jean Grey and it seems likely that Michael Fassbender will be back as Magneto, as well as James McAvoy as Professor X. It also seems more than likely that Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Alexandra Shipp (Storm) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) will reprise their roles from X-Men: Apocalypse as well. It is also rumored that the role of Rogue may be getting recast in this movie. Even with a cast like that, a big name like Angelina Jolie couldn't hurt anything.

The movie does need a director right now, so maybe they can double up and lock her down for that as well? Though, it has been reported that long time series producer and writer Simon Kinberg is possibly going to make his directorial debut on X-Men: Dark Phoenix, so Angelina Jolie directing is a huge stretch. But after what Patty Jenkins did with Wonder Woman we can't say something like that is impossible. You can check out the full bit from Meet the Movie Press for yourself below, with the Angelina Jolie talk kicking in at around the 5:00 mark.