After being briefly referenced in an X-Men: Apocalypse deleted scene last year, a casting call for X-Men: Dark Phoenix surfaced in June that seemed to indicate the pop star mutant Dazzler is finally showing up in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. That role has been cast, with The Orville star Halston Sage coming aboard, although there has been no confirmation from the studio. The actress was rumored to be up for the role earlier this month, along with Suki Waterhouse, but if this report is to be believed, Halston Sage has come away with the role.

Omega Underground broke the news on this casting, although there has been some evidence hiding in plain sight, so to speak. Last month, the actress was spotted alongside several X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast members backstage at a Hans Zimmer concert in Montreal, where the film is being shot. Halston Sage was seen alongside Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), who Halston Sage co-starred with in Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalpyse, Sophie Turner (Jean Gray), Alexandra Shipp and Nicholas Hoult (Beast). There is also another photo from stuntman Mich Todorovic, who was taking a selfie against a bulletin board with photos of cast members, including the recently confirmed Jessica Chastain and Halston Sage.

While it may be quite some time before we get any sort of confirmation on this casting, the site also reports that the production is gearing up to shift to New York City. The movie's working title, Teen Spirit, has been found on a website listing upcoming productions that will be filming in New York. The report claims that the production has been casting for New York scenes, although it isn't clear when filming in the Big Apple will begin. Still, there have been hints that this was in the works for awhile, especially with photos from the Montreal set depicting New York locations like Central Park and the United Nations headquarters, which you can see below. It hasn't been confirmed when director Simon Kinberg will move his cast and crew to New York, and how long the shoot will last for.

This casting news comes just a few weeks after Jessica Chastain was finally confirmed, after months of speculation. The actress will be playing the primary villain, believed to be Shi'ar Empress Lilandra, although that character has yet to be confirmed. Still, since that particular character has a big role in the Dark Phoenix comics by Chris Claremont and Dave Cockrum. Lilandra fled to Earth to escape her brother D'Ken, where she forms a powerful bond with Professor Xavier (James McAvoy). However, when the Dark Phoenix consumes Jean Grey, she wants to imprison this powerful being, story lines which could all be explored in the movie, although that has yet to be confirmed. Still, 20th Century Fox has set a November 2, 2018 date, putting X-Men: Dark Phoenix up against Disney's live-action Mulan remake, Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and an untitled Paramount event film.

Simon Kinberg is making his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, working from his own screenplay and producing alongside Bryan Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner and Hutch Parker. Halston Sage is playing Alara Kitan on the upcoming Fox comedy series The Orville, and she also stars in upcoming films like You Get Me with Bella Thorne and People You May Know with Nick Thune and Carly Chaikin. Take a look at the recent set photos from X-Men: Dark Phoenix below.

