Filming has been under way in Montreal for just over a month on 20th Century Fox's X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and today we have word that another new cast member has been added. The IMDB page for this sequel has been updated with eight-year-old actress Summer Fontana added to the cast, playing a younger version of the Jean Grey character portrayed by Sophie Turner. While this is the first we're hearing of the actress' role, it seems she already wrapped, saying "au revoir" to Montreal in a recent social media post.

The Dark Phoenix movie's IMDB page lists Summer Fontana near the bottom of the cast list, next to Lamar Johnson, who was confirmed last month along with Evan Peters' Quicksilver. A quick glance at Summer Fontana's Twitter and Instagram feeds show the actress was in Montreal for about half a week, taking a brief video at a chocolate shop believed to be in Montreal on July 18, while tagging other photos and videos with either a Montreal location or the #Montreal hashtag for the next few days, before saying "au revoir" to Montreal on July 22. She doesn't have a huge role in the movie, but the scenes with a young Jean Grey may certainly be pivotal to the story.

This movie will essentially serve as a Dark Phoenix reboot, since the 2014 movie X-Men: Days of Future Past wiped out the original trilogy timeline which concluded with 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, directed by Brett Ratner, that centered on the Dark Phoenix story. Famke Janssen played Jean Grey in the original trilogy, but the movie opened with flashback scenes that featured a young Jean Grey, played by actress Haley Ramm, who was being visited by both Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Eric Lensherr (Ian McKellen), where we got to see a glimpse at her incredible power as the Dark Phoenix.

It is worth noting, though, that Haley Ramm was 13 years old when her scenes were shot for that movie, five years older than Summer Fontana. It hasn't been confirmed if any of Summer Fontana's scenes are in fact with Professor Xavier (James McAvoy) or Erik Lensherr (Michael Fassbender), or if she will have a more sizable role in this movie than Haley Ramm had in X-Men: The Last Stand. There is still not too much known about the story, except that it takes place in the 1990s, roughly 10 years after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse. We also got confirmation that the Danger Room will be featured after the first set photo surfaced from the Montreal set last month.

Regardless of how large or small her role is, Summer Fontana joins a cast that also includes Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops), Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler), Alexandra Shipp (Storm) and Evan Peters (Quicksilver) from the X-Men prequel trilogy. There have also been rumors that Jessica Chastain has been eyed to play the primary villain, Shi'ar Empress Lilandra, although her casting still hasn't been confirmed. Simon Kinberg makes his directorial debut with X-Men: Dark Phoenix, working from his own script that was adapted from The Dark Phoenix Saga comic books by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. Summer Fontana is best known for playing Hope Mikaelson/The Hollow on The Originals, and she also had a small role in last year's Office Christmas Party.