After months of rumors, it was finally confirmed that the next X-Men movie will be called Dark Phoenix, with this new movie rebooting the comic book arc that played out on the big screen in X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand. This movie will be set in the 1990s, and Sophie Turner is said to be returning as Jean Grey, although her return has not been confirmed by the studio quite yet. While we're probably still far away from getting a full cast list, producer Hutch Parker recently hinted that two more iconic characters may be returning.

While promoting his upcoming sci-fi sequel Alien: Covenant on an MTV podcast, Michael Fassbender hinted that it is "likely" he will will be back as Magneto, although it seems nothing is set in stone yet, and he wouldn't elaborate more if he will be back for Dark Phoenix or The New Mutants. CinemaBlend caught up with producer Hutch Parker, who was asked if they have plans to bring both Magneto and Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique back for this 90s-set adventure. Here's what he had to say below.

"I'd rather not confirm any of those officially, but yes, the current story that we're working on has that group involved as well as some of the younger characters that we introduced last time."

It's possible that the producer's statement could also mean that James McAvoy (Professor X), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Rose Byrne (Moira McTaggert), Evan Peters (Quicksilver) Alexandra Shipp (Storm) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) could be back as well. The last update we had on this project was at the end of April, when an unconfirmed rumor claimed that the Rogue character will be recast, meaning Anna Paquin will not return to reprise her role. The rumor came from audition tapes that were discovered for this movie, one of which was from Alexa Swinton (Billions), who was reading for the role of "Marie." Since Rogue's real name is Marie D'Ancanto, many believe that she was trying out for the Rogue role, but her involvement has yet to be confirmed. When Hutch Parker was asked about Rogue's involvement, the producer had this to say.

"We're all sorting out exactly which mutants will be part of it, and which ones won't. It is a bit more expansive than... obviously Logan was a bit more intimate of a story. This one's a bit more expansive, and you know the comics, so you know how and why. We're still kind of sorting that through."

It has also been rumored that Dark Phoenix will mark the directorial debut of writer-producer Simon Kinberg, but that has yet to be confirmed. 20th Century Fox did recently confirm that X-Men: Dark Phoenix will hit theaters on November 2, 2018. The studio is also casting for The New Mutants, which has been given an April 13, 2018 release date. Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams will play Wolfsbane, a.k.a. Rahne Sinclair, in New Mutants, with The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy coming aboard to play Magik, a.k.a. Illya Rasputin, the younger sister of Colossus. That report also claimed that X-Men: Apocalypse star Alexandra Shipp will return as Storm, with Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) also being eyed to return along with James McAvoy as Professor X, but that hasn't been confirmed.