X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which is going to arrive in theaters on November 2, 2018, just got a whole lot more dazzling. Prior to the release of X-Men: Apocalypse last year, it looked like the pop star mutant Dazzler was going to be joining the X-Men movie universe, possibly played by Taylor Swift. That never came to pass, but those who were looking forward to seeing the relatively obscure but unique character on screen are in luck because Dazzler has been confirmed to be making an appearance in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The news comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly who say that they have learned, though a source of the information was not given, that Dazzler will indeed feature in X-Men 7. However, EW does note that Dazzler will only have a small role in the movie, so don't expect her to be setting up shop at the X-Mansion or anything like that. EW was also able to confirm that, as of right now at least, there are no plans to have Taylor Swift play the part. Fans may feel mixed about that. Taylor Swift has acted in the past and she really does fit the character, but at the same time, it is understandable that some may not want an actual pop star in the movie as Dazzler. Could be a bit too on the mark. A recent casting notice that arrived online recently already heavily hinted at Alison Blaire, aka Dazzler, appearing in X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

"[Brittany]: Female 18 to play younger (15-17) Caucasian. Very attractive, charismatic and confident. Possibly a bit edgy with a fiery personality, Brittany is a born entertainer. Strong singing skills are a plus, but not mandatory. Supporting."

That sure sounds a lot like Dazzler, and now it looks like the cat is out of the bag. This really shouldn't be all that surprising, though. X-Men: Apocalypse originally featured a scene during the mall sequence that was cut which featured Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) and Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) discovering one of Dazzler's albums in a record store. Sophie Turner even posted an image from the scene to her Instagram prior to the movie's release, which made it even more surprising when Dazzler didn't actually show up in X-Men: Apocalypse. For those who may not be overly familiar with the character, here's a simple breakdown of her abilities, courtesy of Comic Vine.

"A mutant with the ability to transduce sound into light, which often forces her into reluctant superheroism. She is also a very gifted singer and performer, hence her reservations in donning her uniform."

It was recently confirmed that the entire core cast of the last three X-Men movies are going to be back for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, including the new younger versions of Jean, Cyclops, Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-Mcphee) and Storm (Alexandra Shipp). It was also confirmed that longtime franchise writer/producer Simon Kinberg is going to make his directorial debut with X-Men 7, which is going to feature Jessica Chastain as the main villain, Shi'ar Empress Lilandra. We can now add Dazzler to that list of mutants, we just need to know who is going to play her.