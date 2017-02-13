With a constant flow of rumors circulating, fans are trying to figure out what the next X-Men movie will be. Last month, a rumor surfaced that claimed the next movie will be called X-Men: Supernova, which will reportedly be a reboot of the Dark Phoenix saga centering on Jean Grey, played by Sophie Turner from X-Men: Apocalypse. Over the weekend, Sophie Turner attended the BAFTA Awards, where she confirmed that shooting on this mysterious new X-Men movie will happen soon. Here's what she had to say about her shooting schedule for the remainder of this year.

"We're about to start shooting the next X-Men, we've just finished shooting Season 7 of Game of Thrones, and I've got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to Season 8. So I've got a busy year lined up."

Unfortunately, Sophie Turner doesn't reveal more about this X-Men movie in her interview with Hey U Guys. We have previously reported that this next X-Men movie may either be this mysterious Supernova project, or writer-director Josh Boone's project The New Mutants. A report from December revealed that 20th Century Fox opened production offices in Montreal's MELS Studios for a new X-Men movie that will start filming this May, although that report didn't specify any details about the story. There have also been reports that Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams will play Wolfsbane, a.k.a. Rahne Sinclair, in New Mutants, with The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy reportedly signing on to play Magik, a.k.a. Illya Rasputin, the younger sister of Colossus. That report also claimed that X-Men: Apocalypse star Alexandra Shipp will return as Storm, with Sophie Turner (Jean Grey), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) also being eyed to return along with James McAvoy as Professor X.

We first heard about this X-Men 7 project back in November 2015, when a rumor surfaced that director Bryan Singer will direct this new X-Men movie, with filming slated to begin in 2017 for a 2018 release date. At that time, Josh Boone had already been announced as the writer-director for The New Mutants, with Sophie Turner's Jean Grey and James McAvoy's Professor Xavier previously mentioned to return for both movies. It's possible that both New Mutants and this mystery X-Men movie could both shoot in Montreal at the same time, allowing these actors to cross over between both movies, but that is only speculation at this point.

Producer Simon Kinberg confirmed in an interview last May that the next X-Men movie will be set in the 1990s, but he didn't specify whether he was talking about X-Men 7 or The New Mutants. This follows a natural progression from the prequel trilogy, with X-Men: First Class set in the 1960s, X-Men: Days of Future Past, which essentially wiped out the original trilogy timeline, set in the 1970s, and X-Men: Apocalypse set in the 1980s. It has been rumored that, since the original trilogy's timeline was eradicated, that the next movie will start a new Dark Phoenix reboot, which was covered in 2003's X2: X-Men: United and 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. While we wait for more details on X-Men 7, take a look at Sophie Turner's red carpet interview from the BAFTA Awards, with the X-Men talk coming at the 0:52 mark.