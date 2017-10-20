The Skrulls aren't coming quietly. It was previously announced that the Skrulls will be the main villains in Captain Marvel, with Brie Larson's title character fighting off the intergalactic threat. A new report has surfaced that X-Men: Dark Phoenix will also be using the same villains.

The Marvel universe has no shortage of dastardly aliens that it can pit its superheroes against. But nothing quite compares to the Skrulls. They are perhaps the most notorious of outer space bad guys, who haven't shown up on screen thus far. But that's about to change in a substantial way.

X-Men 7 is planning to use the Skrulls in one key action set piece that will apparently steal the show. The scene takes place at a UN building where Professor X, played by the returning James McAvoy, will be giving a heartfelt speech on Mutants. He will be joined there by Michael Fassbender's Magneto as well as youngsters Cyclops and Jean Grey, played by Tye Sheridan and Sophie Turner. The peaceful accord does not play out as planned though. And soon all hell breaks loose. The UN meeting is attacked by Skrulls.

The team behind X-Men 7 has not verified this report. And it has never been confirmed by 20th Century Fox that they plan to use the Skrulls in any capacity. Their appearance might sound like it is breaching some kind of overall deal with Marvel, since Disney confirmed the Skrulls presence in Captain Marvel at this year's Comic-Con with conceptual art. But that's actually not the case.

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has stated in the past that Marvel and Fox share the Skrull characters. Gunn explains.

"Some specific Skrulls are at Fox. But the Skrulls as a whole are co-owned."

According to ComicBook.com, the rumor first started at Universo, who broke quite a few X-Men: Apocalypse spoilers that all proved to be true. A similar scenario with shared characters played out between Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron and X-Men: Days of Future Past, which raced each other to get Quicksilver on the big screen. Most thought Marvel would win with Aaron Taylor-Johnson's portrayal of Magneto's son, whose real name is Pietro Django Maximoff. Others scoffed at Evan Peters purple-haired flashy take on the speedster. But in the end, it was Taylor-Johnson's character who couldn't make it through one movie without being killed off, and after seeing him in action, Peters version became the fan favorite.

It's unclear at this time which specific Skrull characters Fox will utilize. Or how Marvel and Fox will make their versions of these iconic alien villains different from one another.