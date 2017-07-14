Production has officially started for X-Men: Dark Phoenix in Montreal, Canada and a few set photos reveals a new visor for Cyclops. Actor Tye Sheridan is playing Cyclops for the second time after last year's X-Men: Apocalypse, with another new look after already going through several costume changes in that first sequel alone. Cyclops learned to harness his abilities throughout Apocalypse, earning him new and improved gear to help the team take down Apocalypse and now it appears that the character has undergone another change.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix takes place in 1992, 9 years after Apocalypse, so it makes sense that Cyclops would get a new visor. The picture of the new visor comes to us via X-Men Updates and it shows Tye Sheridan wearing the new visor on the set. The new visor looks like the classic visor worn by James Marsden in X-Men 2 with a smaller design than what was briefly seen in Apocalypse. It is assumed that Cyclops will have greater control of his abilities since the movie takes place 9 years after the events of Apocalypse and the new streamlined visor seems to indicate that as well.

Simon Kinberg, who has been producing and writing for the X-Men franchise since X-Men: Last Stand is set to make his directorial debut for Dark Phoenix after penning the script. The director reportedly wrote the script in secret and then pitched the story to 20th Century Fox along with pitching himself as director. The studio obviously liked what they heard and now the pressure is on to make a movie that is better than the mediocre at best Apocalypse. Bryan Singer made his return to the X-Men franchise for the first time since X-Men 2 to direct the previous two installments and has signed on to produce the latest movie.

X-Men: Last Stand barely touched on the Dark Phoenix story from the comic books, but as the title suggests, the new movie will put Dark Phoenix at the forefront of the movie. Jessica Chastain is rumored to take on the role of Lilandra, the empress of the Shi'ar Empire, which also leads one to believe that she will have a big part in the movie as she does in the comics. Angelina Jolie was also rumored to be considered for the part, but that appears to have been false or maybe perhaps she is looking at another role within the movie.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix is all set to hit theaters on November 2, 2018 along with two other X-Men related movies in 2018. New Mutants and Deadpool 2 have both recently started production and are set to be released in April and June, respectively of 2018 as well. Since production has just started on X-Men: Dark Phoenix, count on more photos from the set coming forth and revealing updated costume designs for the rest of the cast as well. But in the meantime, check out the photos of Cyclops' new visor below.