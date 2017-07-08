X-Men: Dark Phoenix is really starting to come together and it looks like it is going to be absolutely packed with familiar mutant faces. Not only is the entire core cast set to return, but it looks like some smaller characters are going to be getting a little more screen time in X-Men 7 as well. If some recent social media activity is to be believed, it looks like Olivia Munn is going to be back once more as Psylocke.

As reported by Omega Underground, Olivia Munn recently took to her personal SnapChat to post an update, which confirms that she is in Montreal. That is significant because X-Men: Dark Phoenix is shooting in Montreal. Coincidence? Possibly, but it seems much more likely that she is going to suit back up as Psylocke. She didn't get a whole bunch of screen time in X-Men: Apocalypse and was last seen running off during the battle between the X-Men and Oscar Isaac's Apocalypse. That set her up quite nicely for a return.

It was confirmed recently that the entire core cast of the last three X-Men movies are going to be back for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, including the new younger versions of Jean Grey (Sophie Turner, Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-Mcphee) and Storm (Alexandra Shipp). Michael Fassbender is also going to reprise his role as Magneto, with James McAvoy back as Professor X, Evan Peters as Quicksilver and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique. Plus, Jessica Chastain is reportedly being eyed as the main villain and the mutant Dazzler is going to make an appearance. Is there even room for Psylocke in this movie? Granted, the X-Men movies are accustomed to large ensembles at this point, but this could run the risk of being a bit bloated.

X-Men: Apocalypse was a bit of a step in the wrong direction for the X-Men franchise. Especially after the huge success of X-Men: Days of Future Past, both commercially and critically. Apocalypse only made $543.9 million worldwide, which puts it more than $200 million behind the total that Days of Future Past managed in 2014. Bryan Singer is not returning to direct this installment, which could be the fresh perspective that the series needs. Instead, it is longtime X-Men writer/producer Simon Kinberg who is stepping into the director's chair.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which arrives in November 2018, is going to be just one of three X-Men movies coming out next year, alongside Deadpool 2 and New Mutants. Fox is getting another shot at doing the Dark Phoenix storyline justice and, hopefully, they will do better than they did with X-Men: The Last Stand. Will we see Psylocke getting a little more screen time? Seems like it, but we'll have to wait until Fox gives some official confirmation. Possibly during San Diego Comic-Con. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the movie are made available. Olivia Munn will next be seen in 20th Century Fox's Predator sequel coming in 2018.