After actress Sophie Turner revealed in February that the next X-Men movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix will shoot later this year, it seems we're getting closer and closer to a production start date. While it still hasn't been confirmed when principal photography will get under way, a new photo has surfaced from the set, which seems to tease that filming will start soon. Another photo has also confirmed that Sophie Turner herself has in fact arrived in Montreal, after a photo surfaced on social media with her and a fan.

The Jen Law Films Twitter posted this first image from the set, and while there is no confirmation that this set is in fact the Danger Room, it certainly seems likely. The Twitter account, which follows all of Jennifer Lawrence's films, also reveals that Nicholas Hoult has arrived in Montreal for the shoot, but there is still no official word on when filming may begin. Still, with cast members starting to arrive in Montreal, we may find out sooner rather than later. This comes just a few days after it was confirmed that Simon Kinberg will make his directorial debut on X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Along with these new images, star James McAvoy recently took to Instagram, with a brief video teasing that he is going to have to shave all of his hair off, in preparation to play the bald Professor Charles Xavier.

The Danger Room was featured in the final scene of last year's X-Men: Apocalypse, where the new X-Men team comprised of Cyclops (Tye Sheridan), Storm (Alexandra Shipp), Jean Grey (Sophie Turner), Nightcrawler (Kodi Smit-McPhee) and Quicksilver (Evan Peters) starting their training, lead by Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Beast (Nicholas Hoult). The movie ends with a swarm of Sentinels emerging through the Danger Room walls. While it isn't known how the Danger Room will fit into the X-Men: Dark Phoenix story, it seems likely that this unique training room will be featured again. The Danger Room was also featured in the final installment of the original trilogy, 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand, although it looked much different than the X-Men: Apocalypse version.

Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy have also been confirmed to return as Magneto and Professor X from the prequel trilogy, with the production also eyeing some very intriguing new cast members as well. There have been rumors that Angelina Jolie is in the running for a mystery role, while Universal is also wooing her to play the title character in their new Dark Universe movie, Bride of Frankenstein for director Bill Condon and star Javier Bardem. Last week, another report surfaced that claimed Jessica Chastain is being eyed to play the primary villain, Shi'ar Empress Lilandra.

As for this new photo, the Jen Law Films Twitter also points out that the window frames that can be seen in this image also seem to hint that this particular set will be used as corridors in the X-Mansion, since the frames match up with interior shots of windows in photos from previous X-Men movies. No story details have been revealed yet, and it remains unclear if this Dark Phoenix reboot will alter the story from the original X-Men trilogy, where the Dark Phoenix story was primarily told in 2003's X2: X-Men: United and 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. 20th Century Fox has set a November 13, 2018 release date for X-Men: Dark Phoenix, which comes a few months after the April 13, 2018 release date for The New Mutants. Take a look at these new photos from X-Men: Dark Phoenix below, along with James McAvoy's brief Instagram video.