The X-Men franchise has moved on from Bryan Singer's original cast, which was really put to bed when Hugh Jackman hung up the claws as Wolverine in Logan. X-Men: First Class, despite not being a well-liked movie by many fans and critics, did introduce us to a new generation of younger actors who are playing the core X-Men team. But Halle Berry will always be remembered as Storm and she has just revealed some pretty surprising info about her tenure with the franchise. According to Berry, Storm and Wolverine were hooking up.

Halle Berry recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly and the subject of her time as Storm, which started back with the first X-Men movie back in 2000, and that is when she decided to make the reveal. This isn't just some tossed away thing she fabricated on her own, mind you. This is actually a thing. Here's what Halle Berry had to say about it.

"Storm and Logan used to be lovers. It's true. Storm and Logan had a thing. I joke in the movies, I'm like, 'How come nobody's loving on Storm.' Like what's wrong with Storm? Nobody is checking for Storm. So, we decided that Storm and Logan had a thing, and then Jean came and messed that up. When he really decided that Jean Grey was his [love]...that caused a problem...the having two girls at once thing, that didn't work for...that doesn't work for Storm."

This may come as a bit of a shock to people who have followed the X-Men movies over the years, but the clues were always there. For one, there was a subtle sequence in X2 that had Mystique transform briefly into Storm while trying to seduce Wolverine. The biggest clue to this surprising relationship came in the form of a deleted scene from 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past, which saw Logan giving Storm a kiss goodbye before he traveled back in time to save the world. And also to kind of reset the franchise timeline. The not surprising part of this is that Jean Grey was responsible for Logan and Storm's relationship ending.

Logan was always jealous of Cyclops for being the one who actually won Jean's heart, but he was always clearly still into her in a big way and tried to drive a wedge between them from time to time. That makes Halle Berry's reveal a bit tragic. Does that mean that Wolverine simply felt Jean was better than Storm and pushed her to the side? That would certainly be sad. It may be interesting to rewatch some of the X-Men movies with this in mind, but their relationship was never truly explored on screen, so you can also kind of choose to ignore this as a fan, if you choose to do so. Though, I bet we'd all like to hear what Hugh Jackman and Bryan Singer have to say about this.