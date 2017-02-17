In just two weeks, 20th Century Fox will bring one part of the X-Men universe to a close with Logan, which marks Hugh Jackman's final performance as the iconic Wolverine. The cast and crew are starting to do press for the movie, with Patrick Stewart throwing down the gauntlet, and throwing some shade, at another superhero team, The Avengers. During a recent interview, Patrick Stewart was asked, if there should come a day where the X-Men have to square off against The Avengers in a fight, who would win? Without hesitation, the actor had this to say.

"X-Men versus? I don't know who The Avengers are. Of course, I do. There's no contest. Bring on Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Ian McKellen. We'll sort them out."

While his brief statement to ComicBook.com was meant as somewhat of a joke, Patrick Stewart does have a point. The mutant abilities possessed by any number of the X-Men would likely be more than enough to take down any of The Avengers, if push came to shove between these superhero teams. The powers of just Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, James Marsden's Cyclops and Ian McKellen's Magneto alone may be enough to take down all of the Avengers in this hypothetical battle, but even if that is the case, we'll likely never see it happen on the big screen.

For the past few years, Marvel Studios has been trying to re-acquire the rights to various characters they had licensed out before the formation of Marvel Studios, with characters like Blade, Ghost Rider and Daredevil coming back to Marvel, with the studio even coming up with a joint deal to share the rights to Spider-Man with Sony Pictures. As for the X-Men franchise, Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo recently revealed that, as far as he knows, there is no discussion to bring the X-Men back to Marvel Studios.

"As far as we know, right now there isn't talk regarding the X-Men. I don't know if behind-the-scenes there were conversations or if there are conversations happening but we certainly haven't heard of any."

20th Century Fox has held the rights to the X-Men franchise ever since the 2000 blockbuster X-Men hit theaters. Along with a mysterious new X-Men movie believed to start shooting this year under the direction of Bryan Singer, 20th Century Fox is also developing The New Mutants with writer-director Josh Boone, Gambit with star Channing Tatum and X-Force with writer-director Jeff Wadlow. Still, there very well could come a day where the X-Men mutants and Avengers heroes do square off on the silver screen, just don't expect it to happen anytime soon.