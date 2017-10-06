Microsoft planted a pretty awesome Easter Egg inside of the new Xbox One X consoles that many fans would not have known about unless they took the brand-new console apart. The newest console by Microsoft will be released on November 7th and its set to compete with Sony's new PlayStation 4 Pro. The $500 console is a more powerful version of the Xbox One that is said to enhance games up to 4K and 60 frames per second. Not much else in terms of details or specs are clear at this time, but the project had a code name of Scorpio and they Microsoft added a pretty cool little nod to the name and their flagship character.

For Xbox One X owners who are brave to take apart their new consoles in November, they'll notice a tiny little Master Chief riding a scorpion. The image pays homage to the code name of the newest video game console while simultaneously using a play on words since Master Chief has been known to ride in tanks that are called Scorpions. The only thing that make this story any cooler would be to find out that Master Chief's favorite record of all time is the Scorpions' Love at First Sting and that he blasts "Rock You Like a Hurricane" to prepare for battle every day.

YouTuber unocero was able to check out one of the new consoles during a tour of Microsoft's Seattle campus and reports that the tiny Master Chief riding a scorpion is etched on to the motherboard of the brand-new Xbox One X. Many Halo fans know that this isn't the first time that Master Chief is has appeared on an Xbox console. The hero is also etched on to disc drive bracket of the Xbox One S, so this might be the "hidden Mickey" of the Xbox for all future consoles.

As very few gamers end up taking apart their console, especially when it costs $500 dollars, it's nice that someone found it so owners know it's there without going searching for it. It's also a nice Easter Egg from Microsoft that reminds us of the naming history of the machine and how important Halo continues to be for Xbox and the franchise. It isn't clear if the Master Chief riding a scorpion will be present inside every Xbox One X console, so we'll have to wait for some brave souls with some money to take apart the new console upon its release in November.

As previously mentioned, the Xbox One X launches on November 7th and is reportedly the most powerful console ever made (according to Microsoft, that is). The console features 6 TFLOPS of processing power and 12 GB of GDDR5 RAM, whatever all of that means. In addition to all of that, the Xbox One X also contains a 4K Blu-ray player and offers a faster hard drive. Microsoft really wants you to buy the Xbox One for a third time, so you might as well do it. Plus, it just might have a cute little etching of Master Chief riding a scorpion in it. You can check out the video via unocero's YouTube account below.