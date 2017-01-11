This is going to be really scary. So hide the kids. A new year means new horror movies. And one of the most anticipated is XX. Today, we have your first look with the trailer, the final poster and a bunch of new photos that show off some of the cast.

Magnet Releasing's horror anthology XX features filmmakers Jovanka Vuckovic (The Captured Bird), Annie Clark (St. Vincent), Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound), Karyn Kusama (The Invitation, Girl Fight). XX opens in theaters and on VOD on February 17. And it will have its world premiere at Sundance.

XX is a new all-female helmed horror anthology featuring four dark tales written and directed by fiercely talented women: Annie Clark rocks her directorial debut with The Birthday Party; Karyn Kusama exorcises Her Only Living Son; Roxanne Benjamin screams Don't Fall; and Jovanka Vuckovic dares to open The Box. Award-winning animator Sofia Carrillo wraps together these four suspenseful stories of terror featuring a cast including Natalie Brown, Melanie Lynskey, Breeda Wool and Christina Kirk.

XX isn't going to be pulling any punches. It will be R-rated, and though coming early in the year, should prove to be the perfect trick or treat when it comes to Halloween, with it's fun-sized runtime of just 81 brisk minutes of terror.

Jovanka Vuckovic director three horror shorts before embarking on XX. She is an award winning writer and filmmaker who won a Gemini Award for Best Visual Effects. She has been twice-named one of the most influential women in horror, alongside Kathryn Bigelow and Mary Shelley, writing for Rue Morgue magazine for over six years. Her award-winning short The Captured Bird was executive produced by genre film legend Guillermo del Toro.

Annie Clark may be better known as musician St. Vincent, with her song Something On Your Mind featured in this past summer's Disney adventure Pete's Dragon. XX marks her directorial debut. She did compose the music for the short film Come Swim, and has appeared in multiple episodes of the hit IFC comedy Portlandia.

Karyn Kusama may be the most well know of the four directors who bring XX to life. She previously directed the anime adaptation Aeon Flux back in 2005, starring Charlize Theron, and she is the mastermind behind the cult hit Jennifer's Body starring Megan Fox. She also directed the much-acclaimed indie thriller The Invitation. Her resume also includes episodes of Halt and Catch Fire, Masters of Sex and The Man in the High Castle.

Roxanne Benjamin is no stranger to horror anthologies. She has produced segments for V/H/S and it's two sequels V/H/S 2 and V/H/S Viral. She made her directorial debut in 2015 with the horror anthology Southbound.

XX is just one of the many horror movies heading our way in 2017. This weekend we're getting the Bye Bye Man, Split arrives from M. Night Shyamalan in early 2017, And Resident Evil calls it quits with the Final Chapter later this month. And that only scratches the surface of what we'll see as the year rolls on. XX will make an interesting mark on the genre, but it will have it's work cutout for it. It will be going up against the horror thriller A Cure For Wellness on February 17, as well as the Ice Cube comedy Fist Fight and the Matt Damon monster adventure The Great Wall. Sony will also be launching Patient Zero wide that weekend. But let's forget those other movies. XX is where the real scares are. Check out the first look footage courtesy of Magnolia Pictures and Magnet Releasing. The first two images are from Don't Fall with the first photo featuring actress Angela Trimbur. The second two photos are from The Box, the first featuring actress Natalie Brown and the second featuring Peyton Kennedy.