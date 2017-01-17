The 2017 calendar year has gotten off to an interesting start at the box office, with the inspirational drama Hidden Figures pulling off surprise wins over the past two weekends, while La La Land continues to expand and climb up the charts after its impressive sweep at the Golden Globes. This weekend, four new releases will hit theaters, Paramount's XXX 3: The Return of Xander Cage, Universal's Split, The Weinstein Company's The Founder and High Top Releasing's The Resurrection of Gavin Stone, with A24's 20th Century Women also expanding nationwide. When all the dust is settled, we're predicting that XXX: The Return of Xander Cage will come out on top at the box office.

Box Office Mojo reports that, while those aforementioned films will all be released wide, there will be quite the large discrepancy between their theater counts. Both XXX 3 and Split are expected to open in roughly 3,000 theaters apiece, while The Founder is expected to open in 1,100 theaters and The Resurrection of Gavin Stone in 1,000 theaters. The Founder had a one-week awards-qualifying run in Los Angeles in early December, before its nationwide debut this weekend. No theater estimates were given for 20th Century Women at this time. We're estimating that XXX: The Return of Xander Cage should be able to pull off a modest box office victory with $25.2 million, which falls between the debuts of its first two predecessors.

The first XXX movie debuted in 2002, just after the success of Vin Diesel's first Fast & Furious movie in 2001, earning an impressive $44.5 million opening weekend en route to $142.1 million domestic and $277.4 million worldwide, from a $70 million budget. The sequel, which featured Ice Cube replacing Vin Diesel's Xander Cage as a new secret agent named Darius Stone, didn't fare so well, opening in 2005 with $12.7 million, en route to $26.8 million domestic and $71 million worldwide, from an unspecified budget. No budget figures have been released for XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, and it doesn't have enough reviews for a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score yet. We're predicting that the top 5 will be rounded out by Split ($21.6 million), Hidden Figures ($18.6 million), La La Land ($16.2 million) and Sing ($10.2 million).

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series' signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

Though Kevin has evidenced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there remains one still submerged who is set to materialize and dominate all the others. Compelled to abduct three teenage girls led by the willful, observant Casey, Kevin reaches a war for survival among all of those contained within him-as well as everyone around him-as the walls between his compartments shatter apart. James McAvoy stars as the 23 separate personalities of Kevin, with Anya Taylor Joy, Hayley Lu Richardson and Jessica Sula starring as the three abducted girls and Betty Buckley as Dr. Fletcher. M. Night Shyamalan directs from his own script, with Jason Blum producing. The movie is already an early hit with critics with an impressive 80% RT score.

The Founder, directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks), features the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers' speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (The Wrestler) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire. The film also stars Laura Dern as Ray Kroc's first wife Ethel; Linda Cardellini as his second wife Joan Smith; John Carroll Lynch as Mac McDonald and Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald.

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone follows the title character (Brett Dalton), a washed-up former child star, is forced to do community service at a local megachurch and pretends to be Christian so he can land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood. The supporting cast includes Emily Eruraviel, Neil Flynn, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Christopher Maleki, Matthew Talford, Shawn Michaels and D.B. Sweeney.

The top 10 will be rounded out by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($7.8 million), The Bye Bye Man ($6.1 million), The Founder ($6 million), Patriots Day ($5.9 million) and Monster Trucks ($5 million). Also opening in limited release next weekend is Magnolia's Detour, Rialto's Panique, Sony Pictures Classics' The Red Turtle, Strand's Staying Vertical and FilmRise's The Sunshine Makers. It isn't clear if any of these movies in limited release will be expanding in the weeks to come.

Looking ahead to the final weekend of January, three new movies will debut in wide release. Sony Pictures will close out their Resident Evil franchise with Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, starring Milla Jovovich, alongside Universal's dramatic comedy A Dog's Purpose starring Dennis Quaid and The Weinstein Company's drama Gold starring Matthew McConaughey. Also opening in limited release is Orion Pictures' Get the Girl, China Lion's Buddies in India, Indican's Massacre on Aisle 12, Cohen Media Group's The Salesman and Pantelion's Un Padre No Tan Padre. Take a look at our projected top 10 for the weekend of January 20.