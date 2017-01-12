There are no hard feelings between Ice Cube and Vin Diesel. Even though the rapper came into replace the Fast and the Furious star on the first xXx sequel State of the Union, the two are on good terms. Xander Cage was 'killed off' in a short film leading up to the first sequel's release, but it has since been revealed that he's alive and well. And now he will be teaming up with Darius Stone for what promises to be one heck of an action movie climax!

Ice Cube's return in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage was supposed to be a surprise for fans. But his extended cameo has now been revealed in a new TV spot thanks to complex.com. And from the looks of things, the long-awaited team-up between Stone and Cage is going to be quite explosive.

You can rest assured, Darius is on Xander's side as he growls, 'X takes care of their own!' After blowing stuff up real good. xXx 3 looks absolutely bonkers, with Vin Diesel pulling off one insane stunt after another in his bid to become the Extreme James Bond. Stone's role in the movie hasn't been completely revealed, but apparently he'll step in at the last moment to help save the day.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage drops out of the sky, skis through the jungle, goes motorbiking under the ocean and will then explode onto theater screens nationwide all on January 20. And it will likely be the first big blockbuster of the 2017 movie going season. It is the first of two huge releases coming from Diesel this year. He'll also headline The Fate of the Furious in April, which sees him defecting from his street family and taking on a more villainous role.

In xXx 3, Cage is long thought to be dead. But the search for the mysterious Pandora's Box has brought him out of his self-imposed exile. And now he's back in the deep thick of things with a new team of super street soldiers and X-gamers at his side. But apparently his team won't be enough, as former Xer Darius Stone is dusted off and sent into the field as well.

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage stars a cavalcadede of old and new faces alike, including Ruby Rose, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson, and Toni Collette. Donnie Yen, fresh off his stint in last month's Rogue One, is also coming along and promises a good fight or three. You can check out the return of Darius Stone in this latest xXx 3 video sneak peak.