After a 15 year hiatus, the iconic Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) returns in Paramount's highly-anticipated sequel XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. While we still have two more weeks until this hits theaters, the studio has debuted a new clip chocked full of action, featuring one of presumably many death-defying stunts by Xander Cage. And it proves that one does not need snow in order to ski.

Paramount Pictures debuted this clip on the studio's YouTube page, which shows a number of security guards trying to talk Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) down from a massive tower. Naturally, Xander comes down, in his own way, leaping from the top wearing skis, proving that Xander Cage can pretty much do anything. This is just one of numerous fascinating stunts that will be featured in this action-packed epic.

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series' signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

Vin Diesel reunites with Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as Augustus Gibbons from the first xXx back in 2002. The supporting cast includes a number of franchise newcomers suchas Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Toni Collette, Rory McCann, Tony Jaa and Conor McGregor. D.J. Caruso (I Am Number Four) is directing xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, from a script by F. Scott Frazier (Collide), based on characters created by Rich Wilkes. Paramount Pictures has set a January 20, 2017 release date for XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, which puts it up against The Weinstein Company's The Founder, expanding after an Oscar-qualifying run earlier this month, Universal's Split and High Top Releasing's The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

The first xXx movie was a big hit at the box office for Vin Diesel, taking in $142.1 million domestically and $135.3 million internationally for a worldwide total of $277.4 million, from just a $40 million budget. Vin Diesel did not return for the follow-up, though, XXX: State of the Union, with Ice Cube starring as a new agent, Darius Stone, under the watchful eye of Samuel L. Jackson's Augustus Gibbons. The sequel only earned $26.8 million domestically and $71 million worldwide during its theatrical release in 2005, which effectively killed the franchise for over a decade, until Vin Diesel returned for this sequel. Take a look at this new clip from XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, as we get ready for the January 20 release in just two weeks.