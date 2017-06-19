Vin Diesel isn't going to be looking for work anytime soon. The Fate of the Furious is going to wind up being one of the highest-grossing movies of the year, and Baby Groot is a big hit in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but the star also managed to revive the xXx franchise this year as well. The movie may not be the $1 billion box office smash that The Fate of the Furious became, but it did well enough to find someone to invest in the franchise for at least one more installment. That's right. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is getting a sequel.

The news comes courtesy of Variety, who is reporting that Los Angeles-based H Collective has signed several production deals with Hollywood producers Sid Ganis and Nancy Hult Ganis, Mark Johnson, Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum. Part of those production deals includes XXX 4, which will be the fourth installment of the franchise overall and the third to feature Vin Diesel. XXX: State of the Union came out in 2005 and featured Ice Cube as a different character named Darius Stone. That movie didn't work out all that well, but Ice Cube did make an appearance in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. Here's what Joe Roth had to say about the new deal with H Collective.

"In today's Hollywood, it requires strong partners to produce and finance such big-budget movies as the xXx series, and The H Collective is a welcome and exciting new company that we look forward to working with."

According to the report, H Collective is going to finance four projects a year over the next four years. Aside from xXx 4, the other projects that were specifically named in the report are Aaron Paul's drama The Parts You Lose, as well as an action/comedy starring Ruby Rose titled Three Sisters. Other projects include the real-life story A Children's Song and the horror/thriller Raven's Road. But the sequel to xXx: The Return of Xander Cage is definitely the most high-profile project that has been announced for H Collective. Here's what Mark Johnson had to say about the partnership.

"The H Collective has proposed a very clever and original model for making films of all sizes and shapes, and at all price levels. We are excited with the challenge of making diverse and arresting films for today's global audience."

The original XXX came out in 2002 and was meant to be Vin Diesel's very own action franchise, after he hit it big with the first Fast and the Furious. The movie made $277 million worldwide, which is pretty great by 2002 standards. That led to the disappointing sequel, XXX: State of the Union, which did not star Vin Diesel and brought in just $71 million worldwide. After more than a decade away, Xander Cage managed to rule the box office yet again, with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage bringing $346 million worldwide. Nearly half of that money came from China alone.

Return of Xander Cage wasn't what one would call a critical success, earning the approval of just 43 percent of critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and getting an equally bad 40 percent audience rating. Still, money talks, so xXx 4 is happening. There is no word yet on a release date or director, but we will be sure to keep you up to date as more information is made available.