Last week, Paramount released a new XXX 3 trailer that introduced reggaeton music superstar Nicky Jam as Lazarus, who is just one of several new characters joining Vin Diesel's Xander Cage in this new action-thriller. Today we have a new clip which shows Xander Cage trying to chase down another new cast member, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Donnie Yen, who plays Xiang in this highly-anticipated sequel, in theaters January 20, 2017. This clip may seem like a garden-variety chase sequence, but, with the help of some innovative motorcycles, this chase goes from land to sea.

IGN debuted this clip, which starts with Vin Diesel's Xander Cage leaving Deepika Padukone's Serena Unger behind, as he takes off to chase down Xiang. They take the chase to the next level with motorcycles that basically transform in unique jetskis, with the touch of a button. We don't get to see how this chase ends, but you may recall that one of the final set photos sent out by Vin Diesel as production wrapped was of the actor riding a motorcycle underwater, although that photo hid the skis that turned this seemingly-ordinary dirt bike into an aquatic vehicle.

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora's Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series' signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, XXX: The Return of Xander Cage aims to raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

Vin Diesel reunites with Samuel L. Jackson, who returns as Augustus Gibbons from the first xXx back in 2002. The supporting cast includes a number of franchise newcomers suchas Deepika Padukone, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Toni Collette, Rory McCann, Tony Jaa and Conor McGregor. D.J. Caruso (I Am Number Four) is directing xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, from a script by F. Scott Frazier (Collide), based on characters created by Rich Wilkes. Paramount Pictures has set a January 20, 2017 release date for XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, which puts it up against The Weinstein Company's The Founder, expanding after an Oscar-qualifying run earlier this month, Universal's Split and High Top Releasing's The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

The first xXx movie was a big hit at the box office for Vin Diesel, taking in $142.1 million domestically and $135.3 million internationally for a worldwide total of $277.4 million, from just a $40 million budget. Vin Diesel did not return for the follow-up, though, XXX: State of the Union, with Ice Cube starring as a new agent, Darius Stone, under the watchful eye of Samuel L. Jackson's Augustus Gibbons. The sequel only earned $26.8 million domestically and $71 million worldwide during its theatrical release in 2005, which effectively killed the franchise for over a decade, until Vin Diesel returned for this sequel. Take a look at this new clip from XXX: The Return of Xander Cage, arriving in theaters January 20, 2017. We've also included our full poster gallery which includes a new, never-before-seen cast poster.