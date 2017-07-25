After the shocking news in May that Zack Snyder is stepping down from Justice League after suffering a family tragedy, it seems that the director and his producing partner/wife Deborah Snyder may not have as much creative input when they return. A new report claims that, moving forward with the DCEU Films, Zack and Deborah Snyder will not be actively involved in the creative decision-making within the DCEU. The report was vehemently denied by Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group president and chief content officer, who had this to say in a brief statement.

"The Snyders remain an important part of the Warner Bros. family and are actively involved in several upcoming DC pictures, including their continued creative input on Justice League. We are excited about our partnership and look forward to our continued collaboration."

Mashable's sources also confirm that Zack Snyder will get directing credit on Justice League, while his wife Deborah Snyder will get producing credit as well, which backs up a report from yesterday that claimed Joss Whedon, who stepped in to take over the production after Zack Snyder left to be with his family, will not get directing credit. That report did state that it's possible he could get a screenwriting credit though, since he has been tasked with punching up the script and improving the dialogue. Still, when it comes to future films, Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder will likely be involved as producers, although DC Films is trying to move forward in another direction, with DC Films president Geoff Johns.

While Zack Snyder has overseen the formation of the DCEU to date, dating back to Man of Steel in 2013, insiders claim that the studio wants to break away from his dark, brooding style, with the next batch of films expected to have a more hopeful outlook, much like this year's smash hit Wonder Woman, which Zack Snyder did produce. Now, Geoff Johns will essentially take the reins of the DCEU, which doesn't come as too big a surprise since, last May, Geoff Johns was named the head of DC Films, Warner Bros.' dedicated division for the DCEU, which he will run alongside Warner Bros.' executive vice president Jon Berg. Joss Whedon is said to be a major part of DC's creative team moving into the future.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, The Batman director Matt Reeves and Aquaman director James Wan are also said to play larger creative roles in the DCEU as a whole, but that might not be the case with Suicide Squad David Ayer, whose involvement in Gotham City Sirens is now reportedly in question, although his rep strongly denied it. Gotham City Sirens wasn't part of the DCEU sizzle reel shown at Comic-Con, even though it's still early in the development process, although sources claim Ayer won't be part of the DCEU's over-arching plans. As for what's next for Zack Snyder, this report also claims that he will stay put at Warner Bros., instead focusing on other projects for the studio that don't involve the DCEU, although no specific projects were listed.