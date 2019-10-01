Hostel director Eli Roth is set to produce a new slasher movie for Orion Pictures titled 10-31. Not much has been revealed about the flick just yet, but Roth seems to think we could have the makings of a new classic on our hands. That's a bold claim, to be certain, but Roth calls the script one of the best he's read in years with a truly scary premise at its center.

According to a new report, 10-31 was written by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble, then subsequently acquired by Orion Pictures. Shorr and Gamble were working from a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles. While details are slim, the story is said to center on a young woman who takes her niece and nephew trick-or-treating. Along the way, she discovers a note inside a candy wrapper that states a killer is on the loose in her neighborhood. Eli Roth had this to say in a statement.

"Very rarely do you get a script that grabs you by the throat, holds you until the last page, and gives you nightmares after. I don't want to reveal too much, but this is one of the best, scariest premises for a horror film that I have read in years. Slasher films are my favorite subgenre of horror, and this script has all the ingredients of a new classic. We are very excited to make this film with Orion, who we have a long relationship with, and who understand what it takes to make a no holds barred scary movie."

Bellevue Productions and Arts District Entertainment are also producing the feature alongside Orion. At present, it isn't clear who will be in the director's chair, nor is there any word on casting just yet. The script was described as "sought-after" with Orion ultimately coming away with it. Executive producer Michael Besman has this to say in a statement.

"'10-31′ is exactly the type of movie that Eli and I have been looking to make for Arts District Entertainment: Smart, elevated genre for a wide audience. The writing has originality, style, elegance, and most of all, real tension and scares. We look forward to a great production with Orion."

In large part thanks to the success of 2018's Halloween, slashers are once again hip. Not only that, but prestige horror is one of the few things outside of comic book movies that has proved to be truly bankable in the modern marketplace. As such, this sounds like a desirable project.

Eli Roth, as a director, most recently helmed the Death Wish remake and The House With a Clock in Its Walls. As a producer, he worked on the recently released Haunt, as well as the AMC series History of Horror. 10-31 does not yet have a release date set, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Variety.