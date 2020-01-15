Gigi Saul Guerrero will direct the Halloween-themed horror thriller 10-31 for Orion Pictures. Horror maestro Eli Roth is also on board to produce the project alongside Roger Birnbaum under their Arts District Entertainment banner, while John Zaozirny is also producing via Bellevue Productions. "We are unbelievably excited to collaborate with [Guerrero] on 10-31 as she continues to blaze a trail in the horror space," Orion Pictures president John Hegeman said in a statement.

For her part, Gigi Saul Guerrero is also excited to collaborate with Orion and Roth. "To be working with such a prestigious studio label like Orion, and alongside my friend, Eli, is next level incredible," Guerrero says of the collaboration. She adds: "This was a real page-turner of a script. I instantly felt passionate about taking on this story and making it a thrilling and visceral ride for audiences on the big screen." Eli Roth responded by stressing that he's been a fan of Guerrero's since the start of her filmmaking career, calling her a "powerful new voice in genre cinema" and noting, "I know she will deliver the goods that horror fans want in new and surprising ways."

10-31 is based on a story by Laurie Ashbourne and screen story by Kathy Charles, with the movie screenplay written by Ian Shorr and Peter Gamble. The plot follows a young woman taking her niece and nephew trick-or-treating on Halloween night and the ensuing horror that unfolds when she finds a note inside of a candy wrapper warning her of a killer on the prowl in the area. Additional details on the movie's story aren't entirely clear, but the premise is certainly interesting enough, and even though we'll be getting two new Halloween sequels soon enough, I say it's wonderful to see new horror movies set on the 31st of October.

A hot commodity in the horror genre, Guerrero is going to be a very busy woman for the foreseeable future. She is also under a first-look movie and TV deal with Blumhouse which will see her write and direct both film and television projects for the studio. Guerrero has also been tapped to direct a horror movie for Screen Gems based on the mythology of Santa Muerte and using a screenplay by Shane McKenzie. Previously, Guerrero had already turned some heads in Hollywood with her feature debut as a director with Hulu's Into the Dark movie Culture Shock, which garnered a perfect 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you aren't following Guerrero and her work yet, you certainly ought to be, especially if you're a horror fan. There's a reason she's quickly becoming very well-known as one of the most talented new additions to the creative side of the genre, and we're likely going to see a lot of interesting work to come from the actress and filmmaker in the coming years. As for now, there's no word yet on when 10-31 will be released, but we'll definitely be keeping this one on the radar. This news comes to us from Deadline.